Don Davis: The benefits of companion planting

A cultural practice with roots in antiquity, companion planting, involves planting two or more kinds of plants in close proximity. Its popularity spiked in the 1970s when organic gardening began to attract a wide audience, and now companion planting is being applied to roses to keep them healthy without the need for insecticides.

Native Americans have doing companion planting in their gardens for eons using three compatible crops: corn to support the pole beans, pumpkins to spread across the ground as a living mulch and beans to fix atmospheric nitrogen via symbiotic bacteria living in root nodules. When their corn seedlings reach about 6 inches tall, they sow several pole bean seeds in every hill of corn and a few pumpkin seeds in every seventh hill.

This technique lets you maximize the use of garden space, improve pollination and obtain better plant growth when mutually beneficial plants are combined. It was featured in Louise Riotte’s best-selling book titles, such as “Roses Love Garlic” and “Carrots Love Tomatoes.”

Repelling insect pests is a common reason given for companion planting. Although results can be mixed, it is said garlic repels aphids, wormwood repels flea beetles and marigolds repel insects, in general.