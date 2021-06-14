Don Davis: This is lily season. You can expect many kinds of them to bloom in summer.

Q. Are these daylilies or poppies? — B.M., Lynchburg
A. The plants in your picture have upward facing trumpet shaped blooms in orange, a common color for daylilies. However they are actually true lilies of some kind with dozens of short leaves lining their stalks topped with clusters of flowers. Your plants appear to be Aurelian hybrids, Oriental hybrids or some kind of Asiatic hybrid lilies.
Q. Dixon Cemetery near Concord is a family/community cemetery of one and a fourth acres. It is completely covered in periwinkle and mostly poison ivy. Do you have any suggestions on the best way to get rid of the ivy in such a large area? — A.B., Forest
A. One option is to have someone immune to poison ivy dig it up by the roots. For more temporary control, an immune person could use a string trimmer to cut down the poison ivy plants as low as possible, a control method that won't cause harm to the weed's extensive root system. The best way for someone allergic to poison ivy's toxic sap to control the weed is with stump treatments of liquid brush killer containing triclopyr. Several brands are available, such as Brush Killer Plus and Brush B Gon. The technique is to cut the weed's stem near the ground and apply the undiluted brush killer to its stump shortly after cutting. The material will move into the root, ending the life of the weed without harming your periwinkle. Be sure to wear protective clothing, including water proof gloves when cutting and treating the ivy. Also, keep your clippers and triclopyr handy because new ivy plants popping up in the cemetery is inevitable.
Q. About this time a year ago I wrote for your opinion about what was raiding my mason bee boxes. You responded thinking it was raccoons. And while that seemed a reasonable suspicion, I now know who the real culprits are. My two bee boxes are mounted on separate eight foot wooden posts. Over time carpenter bees have made the posts home with numerous nests. From time to time, a couple of large pileated woodpeckers visit our yard. And guess what? I caught one of them on the posts, not going after the mason bees, but going after the carpenter bees. He was vigorously pecking at their nests. The vibrations set up by the pecking were strong enough to shake the mason bee tubes loose to the ground, giving the impression that they were the target and had been pulled out. Now I have to figure out how to keep the birds away. Never a dull moment. — N.K., Lynchburg
A. I apologize to the raccoons. To protect against further pecking, you could try attaching some strips of reflective bird repelling material directly to the posts. You will find this visual deterrent sold as Bird Be Gone Flash Tape and Bird-X Irri-Tape Bird Repellent Ribbon.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.