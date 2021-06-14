Don Davis: This is lily season. You can expect many kinds of them to bloom in summer.

Q. About this time a year ago I wrote for your opinion about what was raiding my mason bee boxes. You responded thinking it was raccoons. And while that seemed a reasonable suspicion, I now know who the real culprits are. My two bee boxes are mounted on separate eight foot wooden posts. Over time carpenter bees have made the posts home with numerous nests. From time to time, a couple of large pileated woodpeckers visit our yard. And guess what? I caught one of them on the posts, not going after the mason bees, but going after the carpenter bees. He was vigorously pecking at their nests. The vibrations set up by the pecking were strong enough to shake the mason bee tubes loose to the ground, giving the impression that they were the target and had been pulled out. Now I have to figure out how to keep the birds away. Never a dull moment. — N.K., Lynchburg