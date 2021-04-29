Don Davis: Time to take advantage of spring's ideal growing conditions

Full-size tomato plants, such as Better Boy, Big Beef and Juliet that grow seven feet tall, need a wide spacing of four to six feet between plants. Shorter tomato varieties grow well under more crowded conditions.

Tomatoes and any other potted plants you buy can be root bound if they have been growing too long in the same pot. The roots become densely packed in the pot and establish a circular growth pattern that can inhibit the roots’ ability to branch out into garden soil after planting.

To correct this situation you may be able to disrupt the circling roots using your fingers. Otherwise you can use a knife to slice the root ball from top to bottom in several places.

Fertilization and spring go hand in hand. As new growth begins, it seems natural to fertilize the plants in your yard.

This approach works well with flowers, shrubbery, trees, vegetables and herbs. Fertilizer is not good for lawns, unless you apply it sparingly.

Pruning can keep you busy this month. The list of shrubbery to trim, clip and prune in May ranges from holly, boxwood, juniper to forsythia, winter jasmine and other early spring bloomers.

Weeds are poised to take over. The best way to prevent them in gardens is to cover the ground with mulch.