Don Davis: Tips for controlling weeds in summer months

Weeds thrive in summer. They really love hot weather.

Q. I am looking for help to identify this plant which just started growing in my backyard flower garden. I just cannot figure out how it got started in this spot. The area was all pasture, forest and farmland when we built our home in 1986. I would appreciate any help you can provide.

— L.C., Madison Heights

A. The plant came from China in 1834 and it goes by names such as empress tree, Paulownia tomentosa and royal paulownia. It escaped cultivation years ago and now grows from New York to Georgia, reaching a height of 60 feet in 20 years. A large paulownia produces 20 million seeds per year and they blow in the wind to establish new trees throughout our region. It has purple flowers in spring and huge leaves while in the seedling stage.

Q. Could you please identify this weed that is trying to take over my garden space? I purchased a load of topsoil to improve my soil’s texture and got a bed of this too. Do you have any suggestions for how to remove it without harming my vegetables?

— W.W., Lynchburg