Don Davis: With warmer temperatures come more insects

Insects are more abundant as temperatures rise. Most of them are harmless and some are living works of art.

Q. I found this beautiful bug clinging to the screen door of our house. I have never seen anything like it. Do you have any idea what it is?

— A.M., Amherst

A. Your photo shows rosy maple moth. Its bright raspberry pink and yellow coloration is quite surprising and rare among moths and other insects. This moth spends winter in the ground inside a pupal case and then emerges as a winged adult in spring to mate and lay eggs. In the larval stage, it is called a green-striped maple worm and feeds on the leaves of maple, oak, sycamore and beech trees. Rosy maple moth is one of many insects you may see around outdoor lights at night.

Q. I bought a property on a steep hill with an orchard far from a water source. The orchard was not in good shape. It is slowly improving, but it’s been a chore for someone with a full-time job. Last fall, I noticed a strip of bark on the ground. It was a couple feet long and had split off vertically from a branch and down the trunk of an apple tree. I cut off the branch.