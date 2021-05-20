 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don Davis: With warmer temperatures come more insects
0 comments

Don Davis: With warmer temperatures come more insects

  • 0
Don Davis

Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.

Insects are more abundant as temperatures rise. Most of them are harmless and some are living works of art.

Q. I found this beautiful bug clinging to the screen door of our house. I have never seen anything like it. Do you have any idea what it is?

— A.M., Amherst

A. Your photo shows rosy maple moth. Its bright raspberry pink and yellow coloration is quite surprising and rare among moths and other insects. This moth spends winter in the ground inside a pupal case and then emerges as a winged adult in spring to mate and lay eggs. In the larval stage, it is called a green-striped maple worm and feeds on the leaves of maple, oak, sycamore and beech trees. Rosy maple moth is one of many insects you may see around outdoor lights at night.

Q. I bought a property on a steep hill with an orchard far from a water source. The orchard was not in good shape. It is slowly improving, but it’s been a chore for someone with a full-time job. Last fall, I noticed a strip of bark on the ground. It was a couple feet long and had split off vertically from a branch and down the trunk of an apple tree. I cut off the branch.

This spring, two more branches are showing the same issue. Is there a way to save this tree? I believe it may be causing stress on nearby trees, so it’s probably fairly urgent. It’s been suggested I use Fruit Tree Spray. Will this help? How often and during what part of the year?

I have a couple of photos. One shows where I cut the branch last fall and the appearance of the trunk. The other is a close-up of the other branches. I am afraid I will need to remove that tree soon, but would like an expert opinion. Can that wood be burned or might the smoke spread whatever is causing the problem?

— N.K., Lynchburg

A. A young apple tree with cracked, buckling, and dead bark on its trunk and branches can be seen in your pictures. Those symptoms always indicate a serious problem and it could have been started by a fungal disease, such as canker.

You may notice insects of various kinds feeding on wood underneath the dying bark and that is quite normal and not anything to worry about. You may burn the tree’s remains without spreading troublesome diseases as any pathogens present in the tree will be eliminated by a fire’s intense heat.

Fruit Tree Spray helps control apple scab, Japanese beetles and certain other pests and diseases, but not canker disease. In addition, your apple tree appears to be too far gone for a spray treatment. It looks ready for removal.

Q. Do you have a compost pile?

— S.D., Lynchburg

A. My plant waste is either added to a brush pile or compost pile, or it gets mixed into the soil by a tiller.

Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.

Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Make your week easier with a simple meal prep plan

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Brick pavers can fade, so should i use clay?
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Brick pavers can fade, so should i use clay?

Q: Tim, I have a big decision to make and need your help. I love the look of colored brick for paving, including my driveway, sidewalks and patio. The issue is I’ve started to pay attention to older installations of colored concrete paving brick and many look faded. Why is that happening? Some look horrible, especially at a restaurant I patronize. I don’t want my investment to look faded in a few years. Do I have alternatives, and is there a way to restore the color of faded concrete brick pavers? —Mary Chris F., Tampa, Fla.

Ask the Builder: Rot in treated lumber — yes, it happens
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Rot in treated lumber — yes, it happens

Q: Tim, my neighbor discovered that many of his outdoor deck floor joists are rotting. The rot is along the top where the decking attaches to them. It’s treated lumber rated for outdoor exposure. How can this be possible? I thought treated lumber was rot-proof and would last for a lifetime. What’s going on and are there ways to prevent treated lumber from rotting in the event something’s wrong? —Andy D., Lexington, Ky.

7 ways to update a basic bathroom
Home & Garden

7 ways to update a basic bathroom

Sure, the ever-functional bathroom is sometimes swept aside in favor of decorating more grandiose rooms. But your bathroom doesn’t have to be boring! It’s the little details that count, so we’ve rounded up seven easy DIY updates for every part of the room, from the walls down to the bottom of your vanity. They’re also inexpensive and quick — you can complete some of these projects in a day. Dust off your tools this weekend and make your bathroom look its best.

Install a keyless door lock
Home & Garden

Install a keyless door lock

How much time do you spend foraging for your keys? Ever had to rely on the extra set you hid away? You may be a good candidate for a key-free door access lock pad that offers the security of a keyed lock with the convenience of using a digital code to open the door.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert