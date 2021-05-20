Don Davis: With warmer temperatures come more insects

Insects are more abundant as temperatures rise. Most of them are harmless and some are living works of art.
Q. I found this beautiful bug clinging to the screen door of our house. I have never seen anything like it. Do you have any idea what it is?
— A.M., Amherst
A. Your photo shows rosy maple moth. Its bright raspberry pink and yellow coloration is quite surprising and rare among moths and other insects. This moth spends winter in the ground inside a pupal case and then emerges as a winged adult in spring to mate and lay eggs. In the larval stage, it is called a green-striped maple worm and feeds on the leaves of maple, oak, sycamore and beech trees. Rosy maple moth is one of many insects you may see around outdoor lights at night.
Q. I bought a property on a steep hill with an orchard far from a water source. The orchard was not in good shape. It is slowly improving, but it’s been a chore for someone with a full-time job. Last fall, I noticed a strip of bark on the ground. It was a couple feet long and had split off vertically from a branch and down the trunk of an apple tree. I cut off the branch.
This spring, two more branches are showing the same issue. Is there a way to save this tree? I believe it may be causing stress on nearby trees, so it’s probably fairly urgent. It’s been suggested I use Fruit Tree Spray. Will this help? How often and during what part of the year?
I have a couple of photos. One shows where I cut the branch last fall and the appearance of the trunk. The other is a close-up of the other branches. I am afraid I will need to remove that tree soon, but would like an expert opinion. Can that wood be burned or might the smoke spread whatever is causing the problem?
— N.K., Lynchburg
A. A young apple tree with cracked, buckling, and dead bark on its trunk and branches can be seen in your pictures. Those symptoms always indicate a serious problem and it could have been started by a fungal disease, such as canker.
You may notice insects of various kinds feeding on wood underneath the dying bark and that is quite normal and not anything to worry about. You may burn the tree’s remains without spreading troublesome diseases as any pathogens present in the tree will be eliminated by a fire’s intense heat.
Fruit Tree Spray helps control apple scab, Japanese beetles and certain other pests and diseases, but not canker disease. In addition, your apple tree appears to be too far gone for a spray treatment. It looks ready for removal.
Q. Do you have a compost pile?
— S.D., Lynchburg
A. My plant waste is either added to a brush pile or compost pile, or it gets mixed into the soil by a tiller.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
