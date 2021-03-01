Red-headed woodpeckers on rise

Two weeks ago I looked out at our bird feeders and froze at the sight of a red-headed woodpecker.

Michael had never seen a red-headed woodpecker on his property in 30 years, and we finally had one!

Several friends also have reported seeing them for the first time at their feeders.

More frequent sightings indicate this bird is making a comeback in our area, matching a national trend. In 2018, the red-headed woodpecker was downlisted from near threatened to least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

These gorgeous birds have a solid red head, black shoulders and upper wings and a white patch across their lower backs that corresponds to white on their lower wings. That broad swath of white is unmistakable when the bird flies.

Like most woodpeckers, they thrive where dead trees or snags are left standing, and red-headeds often move in after a fire, according to The Sibley Guide To Bird Life & Behavior.

Growing up, we had red-headed woodpeckers on our farm, but we could only see them from afar with binoculars.

I spent a solid hour watching this bird at our feeder, and it has been back nearly every day since.