'In the Heights' comes to Lynchburg in collaborative production

Aimee Hammerly, of Puerto Rican, Italian and Caucasian descent, is playing a lead role in Nina Rosario. The production marks her theater debut.

“I’ve never done theater in my life,” Hammerly said. “I’m a singer, but I’ve never done theatre, so I was a little hesitant to say yes, but I thought, ‘You know what? This might be something fun to do, and expand my knowledge, and just getting the experience of it.’”

Hammerly’s mother joined the company as Abuela Claudia. It was through this connection that Hammerly got roped in. Originally cast as a smaller part, Hammerly found herself recast as Nina a few months into preparation. She took the challenge head on, and said she has learned a lot from her fellow performers throughout the process.

“It’s broadened my experience, as far as, I’m used to just singing in a church setting. That’s totally different from acting, so this has had to force me to be a little bit different, and more expressive, and use my face and my body more than I would in a church setting. It’s been really cool to see that I can do that as well,” Hammerly said.

Clark said the diversity in the musical was important particularly for the several children of color who took part in the production.