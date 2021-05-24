'In the Heights' comes to Lynchburg in collaborative production

The historic theater of the Academy Center of the Arts is transforming into Washington Heights, a New York City neighborhood, this weekend as Lynchburg Dance Connection and Masterworx Theater present the popular musical, “In the Heights.”
Lynchburg Dance Connection and Masterworx Theater, a community theater company founded by 30-year theater veteran Michelle Velastegui of Lynchburg, began collaborating about three years ago to put on a single performance together each year, combining the talents of actors, singers and dancers. When the rights to produce "In the Heights" were released last year, Velastegui and Alisha Clark, choreographer and founder of Lynchburg Dance Connection, jumped on the chance to do the show.
The hit musical with lyrics and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda invites audiences into Washington Heights, a vibrant neighborhood in New York City. Through hip-hop, street jazz, salsa, soul and merengue, the lives of several community members are followed. With many characters intending to leave the neighborhood they always called home, wrestling with feelings, dreams, and life’s twists and turns, the show highlights the importance of community, family, and remembering where you came from.
“It’s a beautiful story about culture, community, finding your way, and diversity,” Velastegui said.
"In the Heights" has been celebrated for its diversity and representation, in addition to the music and story. Characters represent multiple locations and ethnicities, particularly Latin American.
Lynchburg’s cast is diverse, with nearly everyone being Latino, Black, or a mix of ethnicities. For many of the performers, this show provided the perfect platform to celebrate and share their own culture and history.
“We’re really excited to bring this story that represents the Puerto Ricans, the Dominicans, the Mexicans, the Cubans, the melting pot of American culture,” said Velastegui, who is Puerto Rican.
For rapper and actor Jonathan “Jon” Vazquez of New Jersey, "In the Heights" feels like home.
“It just resonates with me so much,” Vazquez said.
Vazquez, who is Puerto Rican, plays lead character Usnavi, who owns a bodega — essentially like a corner store, he explained. Vazquez’s grandfather owned a bodega in real life. Growing up near New York City, he is well acquainted with the feel of the barrio.
Choreographer Shania Thorpe-Freytiz, founder of her own choreography company, Shania Lee Choreography, stepped into the role of Vanessa for "In the Heights."
The production hits home for Thorpe-Freytiz as well.
“I am Afro-Latina. I am half Black, half Puerto Rican. I am so honored to be a part of this, because it so much reminds me of my family,” she said. “My family originally is from the Bronx, so that whole New York theme and vibe, all of that, I definitely relate to.”
Aimee Hammerly, of Puerto Rican, Italian and Caucasian descent, is playing a lead role in Nina Rosario. The production marks her theater debut.
“I’ve never done theater in my life,” Hammerly said. “I’m a singer, but I’ve never done theatre, so I was a little hesitant to say yes, but I thought, ‘You know what? This might be something fun to do, and expand my knowledge, and just getting the experience of it.’”
Hammerly’s mother joined the company as Abuela Claudia. It was through this connection that Hammerly got roped in. Originally cast as a smaller part, Hammerly found herself recast as Nina a few months into preparation. She took the challenge head on, and said she has learned a lot from her fellow performers throughout the process.
“It’s broadened my experience, as far as, I’m used to just singing in a church setting. That’s totally different from acting, so this has had to force me to be a little bit different, and more expressive, and use my face and my body more than I would in a church setting. It’s been really cool to see that I can do that as well,” Hammerly said.
Clark said the diversity in the musical was important particularly for the several children of color who took part in the production.
“I think it’s really good for them to see people of different cultures being in the front lines, to be front row center, to be these lead and main characters. I think it’s been a really good way for them to see, ‘Wow, there’s a place for me. There’s a part for me,’” Clark said. “I want these kids to feel inspired, and know that just because things always were one way, they don’t always have to be that way. Just because they’ve always seen certain people on stage and in leadership positions doesn’t mean that that’s all there is out there.”
Clark has a special focus in commercial industry dance, such as hip-hop and street jazz. "In the Heights" was a perfect fit, and Clark found ways to add her own flair to the musical’s original dance numbers while keeping true to their context and flavor as she choreographed the show for Lynchburg’s group.
For some numbers, Clark collaborated with other dancers in the company, particularly for dance styles she felt less experienced with.
“It’s important that if a choreographer needs help, that they ask for help,” she said.
Velastegui’s experience directing theater, combined with Clark’s choreography and network of dancers, was the perfect blending of talent required to make "In the Heights" come to fruition.
“It’s definitely been a collaborative effort,” Clark said.
The production was a long time in coming. When "In the Heights" was chosen last July, LDC and Masterworx Theater intended to perform the show in December. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, what should have taken a few months stretched into almost a year.
A song from the musical entitled “Paciencia y Fe” — patience and faith — took on a whole new significance for the group during a strange and difficult time, Clark said.
Velastegui, Clark, and the actors now agree that, though they did not think so last year, the timing of the show in May turned out to be far better than their original plans. With COVID-19 restrictions set to be lifted May 28, the second day of performances, Velastegui said they will be able to fill the theater to full capacity and deliver the show as it was meant to be.
Throughout the process, the cast became like a real family, Velastegui and Clark said. Family dinners, spending time together outside of rehearsals, and helping and supporting each other bonded the group in a way that does not often happen in show business.
Velastegui said help still is needed from the community to fund the show. Donations and sponsorships are crucial, she said, in addition to revenue generated by ticket sales. All performers and crew are volunteers, with production and venue rental costs coming from personal finances. Those interested in donating can do so at: lynchburgdanceconnection.com.
"In the Heights," which first premiered on stage in 2005 and won Tony Awards in 2008, was developed into a movie and is slated to drop this June.