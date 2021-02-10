Join in the Great Backyard Bird Count

For four days each February, people participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count.
This year’s count is this weekend, Feb. 12 to 15, and is as easy as spending 15 minutes watching birds in your yard for one of those four days.
These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before their annual spring migration, but mostly, they encourage people to love birds.
Launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, the Great Backyard Bird Count was the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real time.
Birds Canada joined the project in 2009 and in 2013, the project went global when data was recorded on eBird, the world’s largest biodiversity-related citizen science project.
In 2020, a record 268,674 people participated, reporting 6,942 species.
While this count isn’t as strict as Cornell’s Feeder Watch, for example, it gets more people interested in our feathered friends.
To participate, check out birdcount.org.
As you are watching, you should be able to see early signs of spring activity. Birds that largely have been silent all winter are starting their spring singing.
In our yard, bluebirds, chickadees and white-breasted nuthatches began checking out our bird boxes for nesting sites at the end of January, which is why you need to make sure your boxes are up and ready as soon as possible.
Michael and I have expanded our bluebird trail to include nine boxes along nearly a mile of road, thanks to permission from our bird-loving neighbors.
Many species excavate nesting holes, use cavities resulting from decay or use holes created by other species in dead or deteriorating trees.
Woodpeckers, some owls, titmice, tree swallows and wrens are among local species that nest in cavities.
Our idea of cavities is not always the same as a bird’s. Carolina wrens, for example, will create cavities and build nests in flower pots, shoes, ceiling fans or even old paint cans left outside.
Deteriorating and dead trees, commonly called snags, are their natural homes, but have often been considered undesirable by forest and recreation managers because of their untidy appearance and because they may harbor forest insect pests or increase fire and safety hazards.
In the past such dead trees often were eliminated from the forest during a timber harvest. As a result, in some areas few nesting sites were left for cavity-nesting birds.
As early as the 1930s, people noticed the Eastern Bluebird was fast disappearing from their fields and backyards.
In addition to deforestation and snag removal, increasing populations of two non-native species, the English house sparrow and European starling, reduced bluebird populations by outcompeting with them for nesting sites.
Thanks to sustained efforts by bluebird lovers, nesting boxes have increased their populations. If you can, put up boxes for different species, leave dead trees standing and count what you see.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
