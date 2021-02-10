Join in the Great Backyard Bird Count

In our yard, bluebirds, chickadees and white-breasted nuthatches began checking out our bird boxes for nesting sites at the end of January, which is why you need to make sure your boxes are up and ready as soon as possible.

Michael and I have expanded our bluebird trail to include nine boxes along nearly a mile of road, thanks to permission from our bird-loving neighbors.

Many species excavate nesting holes, use cavities resulting from decay or use holes created by other species in dead or deteriorating trees.

Woodpeckers, some owls, titmice, tree swallows and wrens are among local species that nest in cavities.

Our idea of cavities is not always the same as a bird’s. Carolina wrens, for example, will create cavities and build nests in flower pots, shoes, ceiling fans or even old paint cans left outside.

Deteriorating and dead trees, commonly called snags, are their natural homes, but have often been considered undesirable by forest and recreation managers because of their untidy appearance and because they may harbor forest insect pests or increase fire and safety hazards.