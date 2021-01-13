Learning to see brown creepers

Patience is needed to spy a brown creeper.

These tiny woodland birds scale large trees from bottom to top, probing under the bark for insects.

And they look like bark.

That may be why I never saw them as a child. In fact, I only became aware of these tiny birds in the last decade when I saw one on a Christmas Bird Count.

Their brown and white bodies seem designed not only to hide on the sides of trees, but to curve into them. Their tails flatten against the tree and their beaks curve downward, resembling a comma.

When seen from the side, they have very white bellies.

While brown creepers breed in the Blue Ridge, they more commonly are seen in the rest of the state only in the winter. They also are easier to see when leaves are off.

Recognizing their calls and songs can help locate them, but it also can be difficult to hear their thin, high-pitched vocalizations.

As these five-inch masters of camouflage zigzag and circle upwards, they look for a wide variety of insects, especially insect eggs and pupae hidden in bark, as well as weevils and other beetles, true bugs, leafhoppers, scale insects, aphids, caterpillars and ants. They also like spiders.