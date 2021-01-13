Learning to see brown creepers

Patience is needed to spy a brown creeper.
These tiny woodland birds scale large trees from bottom to top, probing under the bark for insects.
And they look like bark.
That may be why I never saw them as a child. In fact, I only became aware of these tiny birds in the last decade when I saw one on a Christmas Bird Count.
Their brown and white bodies seem designed not only to hide on the sides of trees, but to curve into them. Their tails flatten against the tree and their beaks curve downward, resembling a comma.
When seen from the side, they have very white bellies.
While brown creepers breed in the Blue Ridge, they more commonly are seen in the rest of the state only in the winter. They also are easier to see when leaves are off.
Recognizing their calls and songs can help locate them, but it also can be difficult to hear their thin, high-pitched vocalizations.
As these five-inch masters of camouflage zigzag and circle upwards, they look for a wide variety of insects, especially insect eggs and pupae hidden in bark, as well as weevils and other beetles, true bugs, leafhoppers, scale insects, aphids, caterpillars and ants. They also like spiders.
While they prefer insects, creepers will eat some seeds and feed on suet or peanut-butter mixtures, though we have never seen them on our feeders.
Largely solitary, the brown creeper rarely is seen in pairs.
Brown creepers thrive in mature forests, and as a result of deforestation, are declining as a breeding bird in much of the eastern United States, according to the Audubon Society.
They breed in forests with many large trees, either coniferous or deciduous, ranging from mountain pine woods to lowland swamp forest.
In migration, they may be found in any habitat with at least a few good-sized trees, even in suburbs or city parks.
I like to watch them climb one tree and then flit to the bottom of another nearby to start their upward climb again. By eating a single spider, a creeper gains enough energy to climb nearly 200 feet vertically, according to the Cornell Lab.
Unlike the more common white-breasted nuthatch, which likes to climb down trees head first, brown creepers head up, head-first.
These little acrobats not only find food under bark, but usually build their hammock-shaped nests behind bark, sometimes low to the ground or up 50 feet above.
Brown creepers generally begin breeding in April, with the season peaking in May, June and July.
Males defend their nesting territory by singing. In courtship, the male may perform rapid twisting flight among trees and pursue female in the air and around tree trunks.
The female builds the nest with twigs, bark strips, moss and leaves and lines it with finer materials.
Females lay five to six whitish eggs, dotted with reddish brown. When the eggs hatch, both parents help tend to the young for 13 to 16 days.
While we are unlikely to see breeding behavior, it’s fun to watch these little birds scaling trees.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
