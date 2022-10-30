Lynchburg's own haunted tales

Lynchburg is a city with a lengthy and rich history, so it only seems right that there might be a ghost or two rambling around some of its antebellum homes and historic sites.

To get in a delightfully spooky mood for All Hallows Eve, The News & Advance dug through its own historical archives to bring you the tales of hauntings in the Hill City and surrounding counties. Some of these stories are well-known classics — the rocking cradle, for instance. And others were obscure clippings from 60 years ago, such as the few paragraphs about a never-again referenced sighting of devil eyes on a hot summer night.

We hope you enjoy the retelling of these spooky tales. Happy Halloween!

The cradle that rocks by unseen hands

A small, unassuming house on Jackson Street is home to perhaps the most famous of Lynchburg ghost lore.

The Poston House, also known as the Rocking Cradle House, is the original home of the “self-rocking cradle” that terrorized its owners in 1839. The house, presently undergoing restoration, sits in the Federal Hill Historic District, which primarily served as a residential neighborhood favored by merchants and civic leaders in the 1800s.

The cradle in question was lost to public record for 85 years — last referenced in a 1937 Virginia Works Progress Administration report until Tom Jackson and his sister Joan Coleman, the great-great-great grandchildren of the cradle’s original owner, donated it to the Lynchburg Museum last year where it is on display.

According to William Asbury Christian’s “Lynchburg and Its People,” published in 1900, the story of the cradle took place in the spring of 1839. The Rev. William Smith was renting the Jackson Street home while working as a Methodist preacher in Lynchburg. He and his wife borrowed a cradle from the Rev. John Early, a prominent leader in the Methodist church, who would later become Bishop Early.

One morning, the Smiths noticed the cradle began to vigorously rock on its own. According to the account: “Dr. Smith moved the cradle from near the fire-place into the middle of the floor, and said: ‘Now Geoffrey (he called the Devil by that name), rock!’ and he did.”

There's a number of different accounts, but the location of the house is almost always agreed upon. The exact date of the home's construction is not known. According to author L.B. Taylor's account in his book "Ghosts of Virginia," it was called the Poston House after W.C. Poston, who bought the property in 1902. It is "impossible to determine who built it," but records indicate it was built in about 1819 by Edmund B. Norvell, or by Thomas Wyatt, before 1813.

Some reports say the house was "dreadfully haunted" — not just by the mysterious cradle rocker. Other ghost sighting in the house, as told by Poston, include a story about Walter Addison, then editor of The Lynchburg News. He and his wife were guests in the house when Addison saw an old woman on the landing and later would come to find no such woman was living the house.

Another story involved a major in the Confederate Army who once lived there. When he would overindulge on alcohol, his family would lock him in the dining room, and he would attempt to beat his way out of the room with a poker. According to Poston, it was said that at midnight, the doors in the room would all open, whether they were locked or not.

The final story told by Poston, as outlined in the WPA report, was a "very vague rumor of a body which drops out of an upstairs dormer."

'Eyes of fire'

A brief report in late June of 1960, found in the The Lynchburg News, noted carloads of people gathering along the Graves Mill Road near the old Tomahawk Mill.

“State troopers were called at midnight Friday to Graves Mill Road to disperse several carloads of curious ghost watchers. All of them were keeping the second consecutive vigil for a visitor with ‘eyes of fire,’ who shakes chains and rattles something that sounds like bones,” according to the report.

Virginia State Police were called to chase off those who had gathered to look for the specter. State Trooper Ray H. Keys told The News the five carloads of people, young and old, had not been drinking and were waiting for the ghost they insisted appeared the night before. No one seemed clear on the ghost’s identity.

A couple’s bitter feud

This is the tale of two houses on Cabell Street and a couple who couldn’t agree.

According to a 1998 article in The News & Advance, the Hurt house, which no longer stands, once occupied the lot of 416 Cabell St. Sanborn Fire Insurance maps show the house to have been a 2½ story house with a sitting porch across the front bay. It was one of the largest homes in Daniels Hill at the time.

The house was built for William Hurt, who served as president of Piedmont Mills on Jefferson Street.

Sometime in 1918, William and his wife Annie sat around the breakfast table arguing over what color to paint the kitchen. Unable to resolve their fight, both got up and left the house, never to return.

William moved across the street to 502 Cabell and stayed there until he died. Annie took the children up to New York for a time, before setting up her home at 509 Cabell St. After Annie’s death in 1948, the house at 416 Cabell St. was slated for demolition and the contents of the home were either sold or trashed. Remnants of the breakfast over which the couple bickered still sat on the table.

Children in the neighborhood believed the house at 416 was haunted. It was rumored that Annie often sat in the window of her new home with a gun, looking over her old property. Phyllis Gay, who grew up on Harrison Street, told the paper Annie really did watch over her house, but not with a gun.

“She really did sit there and watch the house as only a bitter woman can,” she said.

Helen Bunch lived next door to the Hurts during the saga and recalled to The News & Advance that she purchased a pair of button top shoes and a pan of rock hard biscuits abandoned that morning in 1918.

Hiram T. Campbell was the man hired to demolish the home. His son recalled someone in the family purchased the couple’s ornate bed. The first night they slept in it, the bed began to jump up and down by itself. It scared the couple so badly they broke it apart and threw it out, burning it the next day.

Looking over her legacy

The death of Maria Georgiana “Daisy” Williams, the only child of Indiana Fletcher and James Henry Williams, at age 16 from an inherited lung condition in 1884 led to the founding of Sweet Briar College.

It seems only natural that her ghost and that of her mother, Indiana, who died in 1900, still exude influence over the women’s college.

One such ghostly tale stems from the 1927 fire at the Sweet Briar House, according to a pamphlet entitled “Ghost Stories and Mysteries of Sweet Briar.”

After the blaze was extinguished, a faculty member stood looking over the blackened home with debris strewn about the yard at dusk, when she noticed movement in the boxwoods. She watched as a tall woman and a young girl walked arm-in-arm toward the porch before disappearing inside the blacked home. Another colleague saw the same thing about 30 minutes later, describing the pair as dressed in 1890s-style clothing.

In 1988, books belonging to Daisy appeared in the library that had never been catalogued into the library's collection, with no explanation of their arrival. They simply appeared in a neat stack. A similar thing happened with a medallion of Daisy that showed up in a storage area in 1931. And then there's the portrait whose eyes follow visitors, and tales of a broken music box that sometimes plays.

Many believe the unexplained phenomena to be the handiwork of Indiana and Daisy, with one student telling The News & Advance that instead of the "dog ate my homework" excuse, they have "Daisy took it."

Keeping watch over the school

In 1992, the security company that monitored Lynchburg public schools recorded voices in room 307 of William Marvin Bass Elementary on Seabury Avenue in the early morning hours of summer’s day, The News & Advance reported.

The voices, one a tenor and the other bass, were captured on a few seconds of recording in a security office in Richmond, prompting the Lynchburg Police to respond to the school a little before 6 a.m. When they arrived, the doors and windows of the high-ceilinged room remained closed and locked, and the sensor on the door hadn’t been tripped. Officers found no one inside.

That isn’t the only tale of mysterious happenings at the school — windows sometimes open on their own, door slam and teachers' items vanish.

Speculation on the source of the ghostly activities centers around Marvin Bass, the school’s namesake, a revered educator and former principal of Fairview School. Bass died of a heart attack in 1963, though not at the school, as is often rumored. Bass often was described as a straightforward man whom the children respected.

Lawrence Stratton, a former custodian at the school, told The News & Advance he believes the ghost has a special but harmless interest in the building.

“He likes to make sure that no one is doing anything back to his building,” Stratton told the paper in 1992 after he had experienced a gust of wind in the building that he could not explain. “He just wanted to let me know he was present.”

The White Lady of Avenel

It’s oft rumored the ghostly mistress of Avenel still roams the halls of the old plantation home in the heart of the town of Bedford.

Avenel was named for a castle in a book by Sir Walter Scott. The house was built for William Burwell and his wife, Francis Steptoe Burwell in 1836. Described as the “very essence of Southern hospitality, the home’s famous visitors included Edgar Allan Poe and Robert E. Lee.

The first reported sighting of the lady in white came in 1906, and the house soon gained its haunted reputation.

“When we first saw her, my mother and a whole crowd of us went to the end of the porch,” Peggy Ballard-Maupin told The News & Advance in 1993. “It was about dusk when the white lady walked up the lane that passed by the house. My mother said, ‘Do you see what I see?’ and just then the apparition disappeared in an old oak tree.”

Maupin believed the ghost was that of Fannie Steptoe Burwell, daughter of the original owner. She lived at Avenel for 80 years, after her father bought the mansion from the Burwell family. It now belongs to a foundation, which uses the home as a historic venue while continuing its restoration.

Over the generations, much of the original furniture and portraiture of the house was lost. At one point several portraits from another house were brought in to decorate the walls. Those portraits would end up on the floor or turned around facing the walls. When some original portraits were found and returned to the home, the movement of the portraits stopped.

Perhaps the White Lady of Avenel is just Fannie looking over her family's home.

The headless horse and its rider

An apparition of a beautiful young woman riding a headless horse appeared from time to time on the old racetrack near New London, according to a 1960 article in The Lynchburg News.

As the tale goes, a new bride was trying out her mount gifted to her by her husband. As she galloped around the track, the horse stumbled, throwing her to the ground and breaking her neck. Her bereaved husband, in a fit of rage, killed the horse by chopping off its head.

Reports from decades ago indicate the young bride continues to ride her steed.

The 'nagging wife'

A 1974 issue of The Lynchburg News tells the tale of the ghost of an 18th-century wife who might still roam a house built in 1748 near Clifford in Amherst County.

The haunt is believed to be the ghost of Mrs. Hugh Rose, who has been known to play the piano and even ride a white horse through the fields surrounding the home called Geddes, according to local legend.

Colonel Hugh Rose, son of Geddes’ builder, the Rev. Robert Rose, added a study onto the house in the late 1700s, said to be a retreat from his wife.

“Unable to nag the Colonel sufficiently during his lifetime Mrs. Hugh Rose has lingered through the centuries to pester his descendants and anyone else nearby,” according to the article.

This house was one of the first built in the area. It sits as a one-story, nine room house with two large stone chimneys and once served as a social center for the community in the early 20th century.

Miss Cornelia Clopton came home

An antebellum house on Rivermont Avenue may still be home to a former owner — the benevolent ghost of Miss Cornelia Clopton.

A former owner of the house, who wished to remain anonymous when he was interviewed by The Lynchburg News, said he was awakened early the morning of April 5, 1974, when he heard the muffled sound of a door opening. He looked at the clock and it read 5 a.m.

The man crept to the top of the stairs and saw a strange light coming from the downstairs hallway. He watched as it took on the ghostly form of a woman, standing about 5 feet talk, with her hair pulled back and dressed in a full skirt. As she moved across the hall, she seemed to glow brighter. Shaken, the man returned to his bedroom to tell his wife what he had seen.

Later, the couple began researching their home, only to learn a former owner, Cornelia Clopton, was the last of her family to live in the house. In the spring of 1917, when Cornelia was in her 60s, she went to visit relatives up North. She contracted the flu and died away from her home. Her body was shipped back home, arriving April 5th, just after 5 a.m.

The owner said they’ve heard noises since, but “I don’t go looking for her, but I don’t avoid it either. If it happens, it happens. She’s a sweetheart. It’s a very happy house.”