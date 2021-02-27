Adventures in Parroting: A budding conversationalist

A few weeks ago, Simon and I had an afternoon to ourselves and as I worked away. Simon sat contentedly in his cage and played by himself. Before long, he got bored with rolling his ball across the cage floor and began practicing what he had heard.

At first, I dismissed his vocalizations as just the chatter of a bored bird in a quiet home, but it soon became clear Simon was rehearsing. My fingers slowed on the keyboard as chatter grew louder and louder.

Simon wasn’t actually practicing words, though — he was reenacting an argument between his kid friends. I couldn’t make out the words, but listening to Simon’s rendition of the argument, it became clear who the characters were. The longer Simon argued with himself, the more animated he became.

I thought I should record Simon’s one-parrot parody so, you know, people might actually believe me. But in true Simon fashion, he realized the pounding of the keyboard had stopped and that I had been successfully lured from my work.

The argument ceased and Simon began whistling to me. One day, I might succeed at recording such an argument for posterity, but that was not the day.