Adventures in Parroting: A budding conversationalist

I used to think Simon wasn’t that much of a conversationalist.
The little green quaker parrot entered my life about four years ago when he was 12 years old, and, until quite recently, he greatly preferred whistling over American English — amusing since I can’t whistle a single note.
Simon’s pretty little trills always meant he wanted me to stay, to take time out of my silly human life to rub his tiny head. It’s pretty effective.
Quakers are well known for being chatterbox parrots. Their ability to pick up human speech patterns and deliver clear phrases, often in context, is pretty remarkable.
Over the last few years, the most surprising thing Simon has said was a firm “Stop it!” delivered with gusto after he became upset that a silly laptop was robbing him of his beloved head scratches.
But life is a little different now. Thanks to the dramatic lifestyle changes that have come with the pandemic, Simon’s days are filled with people.
He now spends each work day supervising my remote work and the remote learning of our best kid friends. Conversation surrounds him daily, so I shouldn’t have been surprised to hear more words coming from his little beak. Quakers are known for their adeptness at mimicking human speech without ever being formally taught.
A few weeks ago, Simon and I had an afternoon to ourselves and as I worked away. Simon sat contentedly in his cage and played by himself. Before long, he got bored with rolling his ball across the cage floor and began practicing what he had heard.
At first, I dismissed his vocalizations as just the chatter of a bored bird in a quiet home, but it soon became clear Simon was rehearsing. My fingers slowed on the keyboard as chatter grew louder and louder.
Simon wasn’t actually practicing words, though — he was reenacting an argument between his kid friends. I couldn’t make out the words, but listening to Simon’s rendition of the argument, it became clear who the characters were. The longer Simon argued with himself, the more animated he became.
I thought I should record Simon’s one-parrot parody so, you know, people might actually believe me. But in true Simon fashion, he realized the pounding of the keyboard had stopped and that I had been successfully lured from my work.
The argument ceased and Simon began whistling to me. One day, I might succeed at recording such an argument for posterity, but that was not the day.
Adopting a talented talker wasn’t a priority when I brought Simon into my life. I just wanted a sweet little parrot to share my home with, so I never really tried to teach him to talk.
I just assumed talking wasn’t Simon’s thing.
It never occurred to me that my home simply wasn’t dramatic enough to inspire Simon’s chatter. Teaching a quaker parrot to talk, advises parrot website The News, is simply a matter of location and finding the right words.
The quaker, they say, should be caged in a central part of the house and he should be included in the chatter of the home. Simon’s cage already is in the center of the house and its activity.
The next advice is to include him in the chatter of the house, but don’t baby-talk him (that isn’t good for language development of children either).
Pick words and phrases that might have meaning in his world, like his favorite snack or family members’ names, and then repeat them in his presence often. Repeat the words clearly and then provide treats when he says what you want to reinforce the lesson.
But most people who care for quaker parrots agree: The much greater challenge is getting the quaker to stop talking.