Adventures in Parroting: A very scary scene

It had been a long time since Simon had one of his “episodes.”
You see, my little green quaker parrot suffers from stress-induced seizures. Basically, if he’s a happy, laid-back little bird, he’s fine.
Add an element of terror though, and he loses control. For a short period of time, his wings flutter but his little feet won’t grip. He starts to breathe hard, and his little brown eyes become as big as saucers.
It’s scary for everyone involved.
When it first happened, I didn’t understand what I was seeing. I had never seen a bird seizure before, or even a human one.
Simon is a highly enthusiastic and energetic bird who sometimes has a flair for the dramatic. He’s also an older gentleman of about 16 who has had his share of health issues. Quakers typically have a life expectancy of 20 to 30 years.
So when his most recent episode took place, I knew what was happening — but his best kid friends and their dad did not.
On Easter Sunday, his kid friends sat on the living room floor making Wall Street-esque deals over their Easter bunny stash. Simon watched the action from his favorite spot in his cage that sits in front of a large picture window, the blinds wide open to let in the spring sunshine.
Then, suddenly, Simon wasn’t on his sun deck anymore. He was on the floor of his cage, flapping his wings, and one of them became entangled in the cage bars.
I ran to his side and carefully extricated his wing. The throes of his seizure took us to the floor, where I wrapped my hands around his little body and talked to him until his breathing slowed and his little feet grabbed my hands again. It took him a while, but he slowly returned to himself, cuddling up on my chest and begging for a head rub.
Simon’s friends had been babysitting for me and had not seen one of his episodes before. They were understandably shaken.
Simon’s history with these seizures always came after a really big scare. The first came when I was trying to teach him to shower with me. Terrified of water, we took baby steps until he got in the shower and stood just out of the spray.
That is, until he decided he was done and tried to fly out. It didn’t work, and he flew in a spiral to the bottom of the shower. With all the water rushing down the drain, he panicked and a minor seizure happened.
The next came when a tornado tore through Lynchburg in 2018. I have to admit, that scared me too.
Finally, the last one took place at the veterinary office, when the doctor took him back to draw some blood from his neck. The doctor diagnosed what was happening and said the best course of action is to make sure Simon has a happy, safe and loved life.
And since then, we have been pretty successful, until Easter.
That’s why I couldn’t quite wrap my head around why he would have gotten so scared.
There were no battles over candy playing out before him. No surprise showers. No scary doctors with needles and certainly no tornadoes. So what scared him so?
I have a theory.
Simon spent the rest of the day staring out that window, when he typically watches the action inside the house.
Something outside must have scared him, but what would he notice that the rest of us wouldn’t?
In the days that followed, though, I think we found our answer: an intimidating hawk has taken to perching on the bird feeder that stands just outside the window.
Was that hawk watching little Simon?
In case that hawk was the cause of all that drama, Simon’s cage has been moved away from that window. Now he can watch the interactions happening among the humans in the house without fear of being watched himself.
Sidener is the special publications editor at The News & Advance. Know a house that should be featured? Reach her at (434) 385-5539 or csidener@newsadvance.com.
