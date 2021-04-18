Adventures in Parroting: A very scary scene

Then, suddenly, Simon wasn’t on his sun deck anymore. He was on the floor of his cage, flapping his wings, and one of them became entangled in the cage bars.

I ran to his side and carefully extricated his wing. The throes of his seizure took us to the floor, where I wrapped my hands around his little body and talked to him until his breathing slowed and his little feet grabbed my hands again. It took him a while, but he slowly returned to himself, cuddling up on my chest and begging for a head rub.

Simon’s friends had been babysitting for me and had not seen one of his episodes before. They were understandably shaken.

Simon’s history with these seizures always came after a really big scare. The first came when I was trying to teach him to shower with me. Terrified of water, we took baby steps until he got in the shower and stood just out of the spray.

That is, until he decided he was done and tried to fly out. It didn’t work, and he flew in a spiral to the bottom of the shower. With all the water rushing down the drain, he panicked and a minor seizure happened.

The next came when a tornado tore through Lynchburg in 2018. I have to admit, that scared me too.