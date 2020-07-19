Adventures in Parroting: Parrot holds a grudge

Alliances shift regularly, though rarely am I ever on the outs.

Simon, my little green quaker parrot, has always looked at me with a doughy brown-eyed expression of love even when I leave him for a week.

Don’t get me wrong — he’s still upset. I’m not allowed to pick him up from his cage but the moment he begrudgingly exits on his own, he flies to my shoulder to resume his gentle preening of my wild hair.

I know he’s upset at being left for a week but he can’t bring himself to hold a grudge. Never against me, anyway.

I can’t say the same for the quaker who came before him. That little guy would punish me for leaving for about two days less than the number of days I was gone. He would sit on my knee, with his back turned, refusing to allow me to pet him or interact with him all the while rubbing his beak together contentedly.

It was an odd shunning, half “I missed you so,” and half “You’re dead to me.”

Simon, though, seems to want head scratches too much to snub me.

Don’t feel sorry for Simon — he got spoiled absolutely rotten with food and epic whistling sessions with his pet sitter. He gorged himself on blueberries, jalapenos, his beloved Nutriberries and who knows what else in my absence.

There even is a video of Simon and his pet sitter practicing whistling “The Andy Griffith Show” theme song, though the video shows the human doing all the practice and Simon bobbing his head along as though he’s offering up his encouragement.

But the rules he applies to me are different from the way he treats others.