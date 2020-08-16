Adventures in Parroting: Quaker trains his owner

I haven’t been that devoted to training my little green quaker parrot.

Simon came to me a few years ago pretty well mannered. He already knew to step up on command; he’s well socialized and gets along with most people or chooses to ignore them; and his go-to noise when he wants attention is to whistle, which is rather adorable.

All in all, Simon is just a sweet little quaker.

But periodically I decide it’s time to teach him something else.

I worked for a while trying to get him to come to me on command, but that fizzled. Simon is my little shadow, so I never knew if he flew to me because I wanted him to or he wanted to.

Either way, I wander around the house with a parrot perched on my shoulder and, if he isn’t sitting there, I know in a matter of moments he will begin squawking his way across the house. His call prompts me to stop moving so he can come in for a landing without accidentally sticking a wing feather up my nose. It happens.

Lately, we’ve started working on a new trick.

Simon learned how to make the exaggerated smooch of a big wet kiss from mimicking me. Wouldn’t it be adorable if when asked, “Give me a kiss,” Simon made that big smooching sound?

Since he already can replicate the sound, producing it on command shouldn’t be that hard, right?

We practiced and practiced. I asked Simon over and over again to give me a kiss and then nuzzled my nose up to him and made the big wet exaggerated smooch sound. It’s an exciting sound to him, and soon the little bird was bobbing up and down with joy at each request.