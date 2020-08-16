Adventures in Parroting: Quaker trains his owner

I haven’t been that devoted to training my little green quaker parrot.
Simon came to me a few years ago pretty well mannered. He already knew to step up on command; he’s well socialized and gets along with most people or chooses to ignore them; and his go-to noise when he wants attention is to whistle, which is rather adorable.
All in all, Simon is just a sweet little quaker.
But periodically I decide it’s time to teach him something else.
I worked for a while trying to get him to come to me on command, but that fizzled. Simon is my little shadow, so I never knew if he flew to me because I wanted him to or he wanted to.
Either way, I wander around the house with a parrot perched on my shoulder and, if he isn’t sitting there, I know in a matter of moments he will begin squawking his way across the house. His call prompts me to stop moving so he can come in for a landing without accidentally sticking a wing feather up my nose. It happens.
Lately, we’ve started working on a new trick.
Simon learned how to make the exaggerated smooch of a big wet kiss from mimicking me. Wouldn’t it be adorable if when asked, “Give me a kiss,” Simon made that big smooching sound?
Since he already can replicate the sound, producing it on command shouldn’t be that hard, right?
We practiced and practiced. I asked Simon over and over again to give me a kiss and then nuzzled my nose up to him and made the big wet exaggerated smooch sound. It’s an exciting sound to him, and soon the little bird was bobbing up and down with joy at each request.
But I was the one doing all the kissing.
Simon just sat back to accept this showering of affection.
Every so often, he makes the sound back, but really what I have managed to teach the little bird is when I request some affection, he’s the one who receives the love.
Now when I request a kiss, Simon vigorously nods his head yes and then leans in to bop his beak against my nose. He moves in for the kiss but I am the one expected to deliver the sound. And I do. I have yet to let him down.
So I guess you could say Simon trained me instead of the other way around.
The other week, we were visiting our best kid friends and Simon had wandered off to play with them for a bit before he realized I left the room. He took flight to follow me, hollering his way on a loop from dining room to kitchen to where I stood in the living room, lighting gracefully — for once — on my shoulder.
He leaned in and bumped his beak to my cheek and made the smooching sound, unprompted.
Excited, I scurried back into the kitchen with little Simon on my shoulder and rustled up a heel of wheat bread.
We sat on the couch, practicing over and over as tiny crumbs of bread dropped into my lap every time he smooched on command.
I’d like to say that breakthrough was the end of the training and now Simon will give kisses whenever I ask, but that would not be true.
He still prefers the trick he taught me to the one I taught him.
