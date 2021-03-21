Adventures in Parroting: The case of the captured conures

Can you envision this?
Earlier this month, a pet store in Davie, Florida was robbed. Not on cash, mind you, but parrots — 157 birds, valued at more than $75,000.
What a heist! Can you envision the chaos? What kind of planning when into such a caper?
After I read the article, I glanced over at Simon, my little quaker parrot, his head tucked in his feathers while he napped. I wondered if that sweet little bundle of green fluff would put up a fight against a masked robber trying to cart him away.
Probably not. Definitely not if the masked intruder came in bearing cheese — Simon’s favorite food to try to steal. I imagine he would chase the thief anywhere for a bite of cheddar.
The Patch reported the thief climbed into the pet store, dubbed The Birdhouse, through a hole in the ceiling and cut off the security alarm and power. That already seems like a decent level of effort — but then comes the feat of extricating 157 squawking parrots.
The thief made off with 70 sun conures, 60 green-cheek conures, 20 cockatiels, five quakers, a female eclectus and a Jardine parrot.
Could you imagine the ruckus? I mean, Simon is one noisy little quarter-pounder when he wants to be and he is just one. Get him excited and he sounds like a squeak toy in the jaws of a large, very enthusiastic dog.
The noise of these birds — some curious, some excited, some a little scared — when the unexpected robber dropped through the ceiling must have been something. I can imagine some of the birds thought the caper was intriguing, a new adventure to be had. Some probably bobbed their heads in enthusiastic encouragement and others tried to make themselves invisible.
The Patch spoke with Jeanette Chicoine, whose cockatiel, Doeboy, was being boarded at the store when the theft took place.
Doeboy managed to fight off the burglar, but lost some of his feathers in the process.
Doeboy decided he was not going to be kidnapped. I can imagine he was not the only one who put up a struggle. There might have been some bloodshed. If you’ve been around a terrified parrot, you know their go-to defensive mode is to dole out a few extra piercings to anyone in their escape path.
I have so many questions about this caper and so few details. The parrots certainly were destined to be sold on the parrot black market but I can’t imagine the thief or thieves were prepared to care for that many parrots.
Did they steal the cages too? Did they swipe enough food for that many hungry parrots? And are they prepared when that food gets tossed around like confetti on New Year’s Day? What about the poop — all that poop?
The store’s owner, Charlie Hong, returned to the store the following morning to find just a few birds flying loose around the story. He told WSVN his heart sank when he realized his birds — both beloved pets and a source of income for his family — were gone.
“They’re just like a dog and a cat,” Hong told the reporter. “They communicate with your body language, sound. I just love my birds. I thought it had been a nightmare.”
I disagree a little with Mr. Hong. Parrots are beloved pets, just like dogs and cats, but in many ways they are like devious little toddlers.
I just hope the thief or thieves were prepared.
