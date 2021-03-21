Adventures in Parroting: The case of the captured conures

The noise of these birds — some curious, some excited, some a little scared — when the unexpected robber dropped through the ceiling must have been something. I can imagine some of the birds thought the caper was intriguing, a new adventure to be had. Some probably bobbed their heads in enthusiastic encouragement and others tried to make themselves invisible.

The Patch spoke with Jeanette Chicoine, whose cockatiel, Doeboy, was being boarded at the store when the theft took place.

Doeboy managed to fight off the burglar, but lost some of his feathers in the process.

Doeboy decided he was not going to be kidnapped. I can imagine he was not the only one who put up a struggle. There might have been some bloodshed. If you’ve been around a terrified parrot, you know their go-to defensive mode is to dole out a few extra piercings to anyone in their escape path.

I have so many questions about this caper and so few details. The parrots certainly were destined to be sold on the parrot black market but I can’t imagine the thief or thieves were prepared to care for that many parrots.