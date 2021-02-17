Progress continues on the James

JRA recruited 195 homeowners to take the River Hero Home pledge to reduce stormwater runoff by making changes in their backyards, including the installation of rain barrels and native plants and trees to retain water.

The Advocacy Team successfully lobbied the General Assembly to retain nearly $200 million in clean water and land conservation funding, making it one of the top five largest appropriations in the last 20 years.

The organization gave 200 free paddle trips to exhausted hospital workers across the watershed to provide solace on the water through the James River Relief Program.

Lots of other work was accomplished as well. Through its River Rat Program, volunteers continued to monitor water quality, pick up trash and report problems along the river.

In late October, the James River Association, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Department of Wildlife Resources released more than 5,500 freshwater mussels into the James River in downtown Richmond and 611 yellow lampmussels in Lynchburg.

Restoring populations of freshwater mussels is critical because each mussel can filter between 10 and 20 gallons of water per day, helping to improve water quality by removing algae, bacteria and other small particles.