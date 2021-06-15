 Skip to main content
R&R: Twice and for All, El Jefe Taqueria,
Twice and for All

This little consignment shop is moving and will be even bigger than before.

After almost four years at its Fort Avenue location, Twice and for All is moving to the Forest Square Kroger Shopping Center on Route 221.

Hours and inventory selection will remain the same until the end of July when the Forest location is expected to open. But until then, it will temporarily have more limited days for people to sell or consign their items. The shop also plans to have a huge sale to empty out the store the week before the big move.

The new shop plans to expand its product offerings in the new location to include higher-end, higher-quality items, accent furniture and and even more amazing record department.

It also plans to hire two part-time employees in addition to the three full-time staff members.

Where to soon find it: 14805 Forest Rd, Suite 102 (next to the Post Office)

El Jefe Taqueria

In January, our favorite downtown margarita and taco bar announced it would close for the remainder of the winter but would reopen in the spring.

We are sad it will be closed a little longer but excited to hear about new renovations to the rehabilitated garaged.

The restaurant told Facebook followers it is expanding the back patio to allow for more seating, enclosing the back porch and adding garage doors so diners still can enjoy the outdoors on nice days.

The eatery should reopened later this summer.

Where to find it: 1214 Commerce St.

 

