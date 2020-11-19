Richmond artist brings new mural to Boonsboro, raises awareness for healthy relationship education

Sunny Goode wasn’t looking for a mission when she stumbled onto her current project. She was just trying to cure a paralyzing creative art block, but the simple configuration of one four-letter word set her on a path to promote relationship health, one mural at a time.

Her work is the newest of Lynchburg’s growing mural scene, dominating the once-blank wall of the old Wells Fargo building on Boonsboro Road.

In early November, she and her team created a graphic letter jumble on the Lynchburg building, spelling out “love” and “evolve” interchangeably.

Goode, president of LOVEVOLVE LLC, wants to create similar murals in cities across the state. Through her company, she recently kicked off an effort to create scarves and baby blankets from the print and spread them to area hospitals, hoping every baby and new parent will be sent home with a blanket and information about healthy relationships.

She has two similar murals in Richmond and shows her work frequently in shows with the Academy Center of the Arts in downtown Lynchburg.

“To me, the whole Love/Evolve mural is about loving everybody but also growing,” Goode said. “It’s a movement. It’s not just staying in [a] particular place, but allowing people to grow.”