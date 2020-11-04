Spiders work hard for prey

A spider web sparkling with dew is one of nature’s amazing sights.

Equally amazing is the time, effort and engineering required to turn silk into a clever trap.

According to an article in the Smithsonian Magazine, spider silk has chemical properties that make it stronger than steel. It has impressive tensile strength, that is, it can be stretched a long way before it snaps.

Scientists have been trying for decades to figure out exactly what gives the silk strength and elasticity, but so far they have few clues.

Any individual spider can make up to seven different types of silk, but most generally make four to five.

As we all know, webs are used to catch prey, which spiders can quickly inject with venom to paralyze or kill. The venom also starts liquefying the insect so the spider can suck out the gooey insides. Yum.

A reader recently wrote about watching a spider dismantle its web in the morning and then retreating to hide in a corner. The web had disappeared, but where did it go?

Spiders often eat their own webs when they are done with them, as a way to replenish the silk supply, and some spiders build a new web every single night.