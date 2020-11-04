Spiders work hard for prey

A spider web sparkling with dew is one of nature’s amazing sights.
Equally amazing is the time, effort and engineering required to turn silk into a clever trap.
According to an article in the Smithsonian Magazine, spider silk has chemical properties that make it stronger than steel. It has impressive tensile strength, that is, it can be stretched a long way before it snaps.
Scientists have been trying for decades to figure out exactly what gives the silk strength and elasticity, but so far they have few clues.
Any individual spider can make up to seven different types of silk, but most generally make four to five.
As we all know, webs are used to catch prey, which spiders can quickly inject with venom to paralyze or kill. The venom also starts liquefying the insect so the spider can suck out the gooey insides. Yum.
A reader recently wrote about watching a spider dismantle its web in the morning and then retreating to hide in a corner. The web had disappeared, but where did it go?
Spiders often eat their own webs when they are done with them, as a way to replenish the silk supply, and some spiders build a new web every single night.
Spider silk is made of connected protein chains and produced in internal glands, moving from a soluble to a hardened form and then spun into fiber by the spinnerets on the spider’s abdomen. Its eight legs come in handy for web-building and designs are species-specific.
Some webs are extremely intricate. While the design seems purely functional, that is not always the case. Some spiders, particularly the large family known as orb weavers, actively decorate their webs with extra silk.
Orb weavers, like the garden spider in E.B. White’s beloved children’s book, “Charlotte’s Web,” construct round, flat webs with spokes attached from the center to the outer part of the web, somewhat like those of a bicycle wheel.
These webs are particularly spectacular in the sun and are shiny for a reason. Many insects have better visual perception in UV wavelengths of light. Spider webs are much more reflective in UV light, possibly attracting insects.
High visibility comes with risk; while webs might attract more insects, they also are easier for predators, including birds, wasps and lizards, to find. When you see a web with old exoskeletons and egg sacs hanging in it, it could be the spider left those to distract predators.
Most insects caught by spiders are small; a larger web increases the odds of catching more prey; however, a study of orb weavers showed most spiders rarely caught more than two small insects per day.
The Earth hosts more than 45,000 species of spiders, and the number is changing constantly with frequent discoveries of new species.
While many people have an irrational fear of spiders, like all creatures, they are part of the web that keeps nature in balance.
They also provide a chance to study their miraculous works of art and feed our imaginations.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
