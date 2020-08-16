Staunton's American Shakespeare Center a pioneer in successful live theater re-opening

After a months-long intermission, the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is re-opening its doors to the Blackfriars Playhouse.

With its SafeStart program, developed in conjunction with Dr. Allison Baroco, an infectious disease specialist with Augusta Health systems; state and federal health guidelines; and Staunton city leadership, ASC is one of the first not-for-profit theaters in the United States to successfully re-open with live indoor performances since the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure in March.

“We try to have a really science-based approach,” said Ethan McSweeny, artistic director of ASC.

Staff has been working nonstop through the pandemic and its economic hardships to keep the organization afloat and find new ways to persevere and thrive in an altered world.

As Virginia moved through reopening phases and entertainment venues were permitted to open at partial capacity, ASC developed a reopening plan designed to mitigate COVID risk for staff, artists and patrons. The reopening plan, and subsequently the summer season featuring Shakespeare’s “Othello” and “Twelfth Night,” is called “SafeStart.”

ASC based its plan on the best proven scientific foundations for mitigation of virus risk, including universal masking required for all staff and patrons; social distancing; and performances held outdoors, indoors at partial capacity, and via live stream for select performances to be enjoyed digitally in a new partnership with Marquee TV.

“Our attitude here is that we really have to find a way to live and work in these conditions. So we’re willing to make all sorts of modifications,” McSweeny said.