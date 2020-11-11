Tis the season to consume?

As the holiday season looms, this year, in particular, we have more time to think about what it really means.

As Americans, we have much to be grateful for in this land of plenty, or dare I say, far too much.

Our per capita footprint on the planet vastly dwarfs that of any other nation. And yet, we continue to buy more clothes, electronics and jewelry than we need, and we rarely pause to think about the mining, harvesting, production and transportation costs to the natural world that fill our wants.

Might we spend our time and money in more sustainable and altruistic ways that don’t harm the natural world and help folks in need?

For those thrown out of work by the pandemic, this will be a bleak season. Instead of buying stuff, how about contributing to local organizations that help your neighbors?

Food banks, soup kitchens, churches and other agencies that try to feed and clothe people year round can use a helping hand or donation.

It’s a great time to model gratitude and generosity to our children and grandchildren.

While this winter will be difficult as we continue to social distance, there still are lots of outdoor adventures to share with loved ones.