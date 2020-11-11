Tis the season to consume?

As the holiday season looms, this year, in particular, we have more time to think about what it really means.
As Americans, we have much to be grateful for in this land of plenty, or dare I say, far too much.
Our per capita footprint on the planet vastly dwarfs that of any other nation. And yet, we continue to buy more clothes, electronics and jewelry than we need, and we rarely pause to think about the mining, harvesting, production and transportation costs to the natural world that fill our wants.
Might we spend our time and money in more sustainable and altruistic ways that don’t harm the natural world and help folks in need?
For those thrown out of work by the pandemic, this will be a bleak season. Instead of buying stuff, how about contributing to local organizations that help your neighbors?
Food banks, soup kitchens, churches and other agencies that try to feed and clothe people year round can use a helping hand or donation.
It’s a great time to model gratitude and generosity to our children and grandchildren.
While this winter will be difficult as we continue to social distance, there still are lots of outdoor adventures to share with loved ones.
A brisk walk or hike in the woods gives us a chance to see where birds built summer nests or where icicles form.
Our state and national parks and wildlife refuges are less crowded. A pass to parks makes a great gift.
We can educate ourselves about the condition of the planet by reading and watching documentaries and choosing environmental organizations to support.
During this pandemic, too many of us have been rushing to place another order on Amazon, which depends on fuel-guzzling planes and trucks to ship billions of items per year around the world. Not to mention boxes.
We should stop to think about what that behemoth corporation does and doesn’t do. Its employees routinely complain about working at break-neck speed without breaks, risking exposure to COVID-19.
In June, Amazon said its carbon footprint rose 15 percent in 2019, even before the coronavirus-fueled surge in online shopping boosted its profits.
Amazon said it emitted 51.17 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year, the equivalent of 13 coal-burning power plants running for one year.
Amazon disclosed its carbon footprint for the first time in 2019, after employees and investors pressured the company to do more to fight climate change. It has since fired two of the workers who were critical of the company’s climate stance.
Earlier this year, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said he would spend $10 billion of his personal fortune to fund scientists, activists and nonprofits working to help fight climate change. That sounds good, but it’s easy to be skeptical about a corporation that paid no federal income taxes in 2019.
This pandemic has reminded us what the basics are. When you need something, support local businesses, farmers markets and arts organizations.
How you spend your money matters; it’s either life-affirming or destructive.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
