What’s Their Story? Carl U. Eggleston

Lifelong Southside Virginia resident Carl U. Eggleston reflects on growing up through personal and social changes in his new book, “Joy & Pain: My Way.”

Beginning in the 1950s, Eggleston relates his experiences living through segregation and the civil rights movement, integration, his work as a businessman and political operative for various Democratic candidates for the 5th Congressional District of Virginia and through the election of Barack Obama as the first Black president of the United States.

Eggleston’s testimonies chronicling racial injustice, social change and perseverance also coincide with renewed national conversations and activism for racial justice and equality.

He said he hopes his story inspires readers to pursue goals and progress, and make something of themselves, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

“A lot of my story’s about perseverance,” Eggleston said. “They [people] can make it if they really apply themselves.”

Eggleston was the first African American in 200 years to serve on the Farmville Town Council, and operates two funeral homes he started “from scratch.”