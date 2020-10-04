What’s Their Story? Charlotte G. Morgan

A multi-published author of poetry, short fiction, and three novels, Morgan’s collection of poems, “Time Travel,” spans her experiences “travelling through time” in decades gone by through events and eras including the Civil Rights movement and the “Elvis craze.”

“If there’s a theme that I work with over and over again in all of my writing, [it] is that women’s external lives are often very different from their internal lives,” Morgan said. “I think poetry, and fiction, and essays and plays are a window into that. And predominantly, I write from that complicated female experience. I think women have had the challenge of finding ways to navigate the world that are both safe and acceptable.”