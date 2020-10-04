 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What’s Their Story? Charlotte G. Morgan

What’s Their Story? Charlotte G. Morgan

What's Their Story? Charlotte G. Morgan: "Time Travel"

Lynchburg-based author Charlotte G. Morgan published her first poetry collection, "Time Travel," in Aug., 2020.

 Submitted

Book: “Time Travel”

Author: Charlotte G. Morgan

Publisher: Finishing Line Press

Cost: $14.99

Where to Buy: finishinglinepress.com; Amazon

Lynchburg-based writer Charlotte Gregg Morgan published her first collection of poems in August primarily reflecting on her development “as a woman, a thinker and observer, and a poet” through joys and challenges of life.

A multi-published author of poetry, short fiction, and three novels, Morgan’s collection of poems, “Time Travel,” spans her experiences “travelling through time” in decades gone by through events and eras including the Civil Rights movement and the “Elvis craze.”

“If there’s a theme that I work with over and over again in all of my writing, [it] is that women’s external lives are often very different from their internal lives,” Morgan said. “I think poetry, and fiction, and essays and plays are a window into that. And predominantly, I write from that complicated female experience. I think women have had the challenge of finding ways to navigate the world that are both safe and acceptable.”

Morgan credits the influence of many female teachers growing up for fostering in her the value of language, and encouragement for girls to “use their brains.”

Morgan also works as a writing coach and provides writer workshops. For more information, visit charlottemorganwriter.wordpress.com.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Could you pass a US civics test?
Lifestyles

Could you pass a US civics test?

Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking — how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit — test yourself!

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how a superspreader event unfolds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert