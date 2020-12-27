What’s Their Story? George Givens

Book: And That’s That Way It Was
Author: George Givens
Publisher: Warwick House Publishing
Cost: $12.95
Where to Find: Givens Books
While long-time Lynchburg resident George Givens is no longer with his community, his voice lives on in a posthumously published collection of stories he wrote about growing up on a farm in upstate New York, particularly during the Depression.
Sylvia Givens, George’s wife, discovered the collection of personal essays and memoirs written by her husband after his passing in 2004. Until recently, her son, Danny Givens, said the stories had only been shared within the Givens family.
George, who launched Givens Books on Lakeside Drive in 1979 and passed operations on to his son, Danny, upon retiring in 1999, had self-published several books during his life, most on subjects of history as well as a Christmas book with Simon & Schuster entitled “The Hired Man’s Christmas” about true events during his youth in Upstate New York.
“And That’s the Way It Was” shares his personal stories with a wider audience.
“The family considers the publication a fitting Christmas gift for their father, who was the best sort of storyteller,” Danny and Bobbie Givens, two of George’s children, said in a statement. “During a time when life is as complicated as it’s ever been and the simplicity of a fireside chat seems to be long lost, Sylvia hopes these stories will not only give readers insight into the man who dreamed and then created a Lynchburg landmark of sorts, but will also remind people of the importance of family and gratitude, and of finding joy, humor, and beauty even in our struggles.”