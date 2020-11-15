What’s Their Story? Local Book Offerings: Robin Traywick Williams

Book: The Last Romantic War

Author: Robin Traywick Williams

Publisher: Dementi Milestone Publishing

Cost: $27

Where to Find: Givens Books; dementibooks.com

Lynchburg native Robin Traywick Williams tells the story of her parents’ dramatic World War II love story in her novel-style biography, “The Last Romantic War.”

The book takes readers back to the World War II era, from Lynchburg and lively dance floors, to army training camps, to the treacherous jungles of Burma and back as dashing Army officer Bo Traywick and popular coed Flo Neher’s love story unfolds. Romance, heartache, spies and suspense abound in the story that resulted from years of research.

Williams said she aims to preserve history and create an authentic feel for the life and culture during World War II through her work.

Growing up, Williams’s father, Bo Traywick, was always a storyteller, recounting his experiences from the war. Realizing the importance of documenting and sharing such stories as survivors from that generation aged, Williams began recording her father’s tales, collecting about 30 hours of material. Using her father’s tales, plus scrapbooks and documentation kept by her mother, Flo, Williams spent years researching the time period, locations, and people involved. Her work resulted in “The Last Romantic War.”

