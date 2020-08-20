What’s Their Story? Local Book Offerings

Forest resident Brother Bennie Matthews, ministry president of Alpha Ministries, did not always foresee himself entering a career of ministry.

In fact, he said his heart tended to be “resentful and bitter” growing up as he endured tragedies and personal tests during his father’s missionary career in a field were less than 1% of the population was Christian.

Through the trials, Matthews’ heart was gradually healed by his heavenly Father, eventually leading him to his own career in ministry serving the unreached.

“My Father’s Business — Making the Most of His ‘Must’” recounts Matthews’ testimonies and experiences — and those of his father’s, who founded Alpha Ministries in India in 1965 — over the years as they responded to a call placed on their hearts to “go about their Father’s business.”

“Every day, that’s what my prayer is. Every day, do something for His glory. And God is making that possible,” Matthews said.

Matthews said he hopes the book inspires readers to recognize what God has done in their lives, draw them closer to Him and be willing to go where He may lead.

Matthews is chief executive pastor of Bible Churches of India and has spoken at seminars in Africa and South Asian countries when he is not at Alpha Ministry’s Lynchburg office.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.