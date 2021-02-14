What’s Their Story? Marietta Crichlow and Linda Crichlow White

Book: Back There, Then: a Historical, Genealogical Memoir
Authors: Marietta Crichlow and Linda Crichlow White
Publisher: Blackwell Press
Cost: $30
Where to Find: Amazon; backtherethen.com
“Back There, Then: a Historical, Genealogical Memoir” sheds light on not only one family’s history, but a new perspective on a significant chapter of national history in Civil War-era Lynchburg and Appomattox.
The book’s manuscript began in the 1990s, when Washington, D.C. resident Marietta Crichlow compiled everything she knew about her family history through census records, photographs, oral tradition, and any other genealogical resources she could find. Her daughter, Linda Crichlow White, discovered the detailed compilation years later while looking through photographs and family memorabilia to use in a PowerPoint for Crichlow’s impending birthday. Combined with family history information previously discovered while cleaning out a cousin’s house — including letters, photographs and other artifacts — the more White learned of her family’s history, the more pressed she felt to publish it in a book for a wider audience.
Though she is based in D.C., White’s ancestors had direct ties to Lynchburg and Appomattox. Enslaved during the Civil War era, they were present at the Appomattox house of local merchant and slave owner Wilmer McLean when the surrender of Confederate General Robert E. Lee to Union General Ulysses S. Grant took place on April 9, 1865, records show. Some of White’s relatives still live in Lynchburg today.
“It’s a good social history,” White said of the book.
Crichlow, who passed away last October, always prefaced her stories with, “Back there, then…” according to White. To her, there was no more fitting name for the book.
White said she hopes readers will be inspired to look into their own family histories and realize the importance of learning and telling those stories, even if they feel their stories are “insignificant.”
“Everybody has a story,” White said.
White’s tale of discovering her roots was featured in an episode of a TV series called “Legacy List,” hosted by Matt Paxton. The episode, “Turn the Page,” is scheduled to air on local PBS stations in the region at the end of February. Scheduling and the full episode can be found online at: mylegacylist.com.