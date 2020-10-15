What’s Their Story? Wayne Barrett

The late Lynchburg native Wayne Barrett, who made a long career as an investigative reporter covering New York City politics for the Village Voice, has had a collection of investigative articles, plus essays written about him by former colleagues and mentees, published in an anthology, “Without Compromise: the Brave Journalism that First Exposed Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the American Epidemic of Corruption.”

The anthology includes Barrett’s investigative reporting on NYC politics, as well as exposés of corruption related to individuals like Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg, Ed Koch, and Donald Trump.

Editor Eileen Markey, a former intern of Barrett’s who is now a journalism professor, compiled the material for publication.

“He taught that to be a reporter was to be a detective for the people,” Markey said. “I learned from his methods that there are facts. There is such a thing as what’s true and what’s not true.”