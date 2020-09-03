What's Their Story? Local book offerings: Jesus Versus Satan

Book: “Jesus Versus Satan”

Author: Guy Madison

Publisher: self-published via Amazon

Where to Find: Amazon

Cost: Paperback, $3.58. Hardcover, $3.99. Kindle, $0.99

Since the beginning of time, human life has been rife with battles. Internal and external personal conflicts; battles in bloody wars resulting in loss of lives, or battles for a championship title in a sport; political candidates vying for the win in elections. Victory and loss marks every battle.

In his inspirational Christian book, Forest resident Guy Madison delves into one of the greatest battles of all: the battle between Jesus and Satan – good and evil — in the Judean desert thousands of years ago, as told in the New Testament gospels.

Through this book, Madison seeks to show how humans can be victorious over temptation and evil through the example of Jesus.

“You don’t have to be stuck. You can overcome your temptation battles by following Jesus’ example in that Judean wilderness over 2000 years ago,” Madison said. “No matter what you have done in your past, God wants to forgive you and offer a fresh start. He wants to help you overcome evil and do good.”

Madison holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies from Liberty University, where he now works as an academic advisor.

