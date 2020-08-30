 Skip to main content
What's Their Story: Local Book Offerings

What's Their Story: Local Book Offerings

What's Their Story: Local Book Offerings: Cincinnati Kid

"Cincinnati Kid: Growing up in Corryville in the 1940's" is the first published book by 82-year-old Lynchburg resident Sue Parker Hahn, a memoir reflecting on her childhood in Ohio.

 Submitted

“Occasionally during the pandemic, I wondered if there are people who might enjoy the 1940s and reminiscing about their own childhood by reading my lighthearted memoir,” said 82-year-old Lynchburg resident and writer Sue Parker Hahn.

“Cincinnati Kid: Growing Up in Corryville in the 1940’s,” reflecting on Hahn’s childhood in Ohio, is her first book, but Hahn said she has been a writer all her life.

“I think I have loved [writing] since I was a little bitty in Cincinnati schools,” Hahn said. “The teachers would sometimes have you write stories and put it together like a little book.”

In this self-published work, Hahn has written about real-life people and stories, including memoirs for elderly people who shared their stories with her, her first year of marriage, her family and her travels. She also enjoys drawing and illustrated her new memoir. Hahn invites readers to color the illustrations and be “part of the story.”

Printed at the Boonsboro UPS store, Hahn credited her husband and one of her daughters with design assistance and support through the project.

