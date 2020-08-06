What's Their Story: local book offerings

Forest native, author Neal Cassidy’s debut novel just became an international best seller.

“The Final Weekend: A Stoned Tale” is described by Cassidy as “a satirical take on contemporary society told through multiple points of view. Six graduating college seniors; a local pot dealer; and a Hedonistic professor.”

As six college seniors approach their last weekend before transitioning to “the real world,” they face their dreams, regrets, and impending futures in a series of final exploits and adventures packed into a matter of days described by reviewers as explicit, raw, shocking and touching, sprinkled with dry humor. The novel also tackles issues such as racism, homophobia and bullying.

First published in 2019, the book became a national best seller in India about two weeks ago, officially making it an international best seller.

“I was totally stoked. It’s unreal,” Cassidy said of the news. “I felt like I was a kid on Christmas. It’s unreal to think that some stoner farm kid from Forest, Virginia, wrote a novel that’s been so well-liked.”

Cassidy had not written since college when he began penning the novel, he said. The process took about a year from start to finish. Cassidy is currently working on a second novel.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.