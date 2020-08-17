LPD officer injured in crash early Monday

A Lynchburg Police Department officer was injured in an accident involving two LPD police vehicles on Monday morning.
According to an LPD news release, LPD is investigating the crash, which took place at about 2:40 a.m. on Lakeside Drive near Moorman Drive.
The injured officer was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The release states no other vehicles were involved. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer N. Hertzog at (434) 455-6047
- Ray Jarvis
