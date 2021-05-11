LuLu: at the shelter

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.LuLu came in as a stray last week. She... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.LuLu came in as a stray last week. She... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The president is proposing big tax changes -- but has he forgotten about Social Security?
The sound of lightning crackling down the street sent former Lynchburg City Councilmember Turner Perrow rushing back to his home one street ov…
This beautiful guy is Barney. When he came in he was petrified. When let outside in the backyard he’d do the army crawl.
An Amherst resident is seeking to turn Virginia’s House 24 district blue for the first time in nearly four decades.
"Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, community business leader, scout master, entrepreneur, custom home and commercial builder, and founder of Devils Backbone Brewing Company," Heidi Crandall said.
A Roanoke man was sentenced to a year in prison Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and DUI from what prosecutors said was a fiery, methamphetamine-involved crash that killed his passenger last summer.
BEIJING (AP) — An online message from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing has prompted anger online in China.
The owner of Lighthouse Properties of Virginia, a Campbell County-based real estate management company, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to fraud in what prosecutors said was embezzlement scheme involving theft of more than $550,000.
Two people died following a single-vehicle crash Friday on Virginia 26 in Appomattox County, according to Virginia State Police.
A jury trial has been scheduled in the case of an Amherst County man accused of first-degree murder in the November 2019 shooting death of his…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.