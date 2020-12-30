Liberty University reports 18 active COVID-19 cases as local cases continue to climb

Four outbreaks have been recorded at a college or university in the district. Seven outbreaks have been identified at K-12 schools, none of which still are in progress. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Liberty’s COVID-19 figures include student-athletes and members of the athletic staff, including basketball coach Ritchie McKay, who tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

According to the university, McKay has experienced mild symptoms and is in isolation. He will be absent Friday and Saturday when Liberty travels to Nashville, Tennessee, to begin conference play in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

As of Wednesday, one on-campus student is in quarantine in university housing. Last week, the university reported that no on-campus students were in quarantine.

An additional 19 commuter students and 47 university employees, all of whom live off-campus, have been instructed to quarantine this week, according to the university’s latest update.

Students at Liberty are instructed to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The university defines an active COVID-19 case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days.