Liberty University reports 18 active COVID-19 cases as local cases continue to climb

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 18 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a decrease from the 21 cases reported a week earlier.
According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 8 students and 10 employees currently are sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Last week, 8 students and 13 employees were sick.
In-person instruction at Liberty ended in November for much of its 15,000 students. The final week of classes and exams were administered remotely and dorms closed on Dec. 16 but some student-athletes remain on campus.
In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, new COVID-19 cases have soared to record highs this month, mirroring larger statewide and national trends.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 42.3 on Nov. 15, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That figure shot up to 83.3 on Dec. 1, and as of Wednesday stands at 149.3.
On Tuesday, local health officials reported 239 new cases in the Central Virginia Health District — the largest single-day increase in new infections since the pandemic began. Another 164 new cases were reported Wednesday.
Health officials have identified 77 outbreaks in the district since the start of the pandemic, including 35 outbreaks in congregate settings — a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes. Another 20 outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities.
Four outbreaks have been recorded at a college or university in the district. Seven outbreaks have been identified at K-12 schools, none of which still are in progress. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Liberty’s COVID-19 figures include student-athletes and members of the athletic staff, including basketball coach Ritchie McKay, who tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
According to the university, McKay has experienced mild symptoms and is in isolation. He will be absent Friday and Saturday when Liberty travels to Nashville, Tennessee, to begin conference play in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
As of Wednesday, one on-campus student is in quarantine in university housing. Last week, the university reported that no on-campus students were in quarantine.
An additional 19 commuter students and 47 university employees, all of whom live off-campus, have been instructed to quarantine this week, according to the university’s latest update.
Students at Liberty are instructed to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The university defines an active COVID-19 case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days.
The university opted for a shortened semester this fall to prevent students from potentially bringing the coronavirus back to campus during the weeks between Thanksgiving and the end of the semester in mid-December. Liberty officials have said university housing set aside for quarantine space will remain open as long as it is needed.
In all, 912 students and 180 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.
There are currently no cases being reported at Sweet Briar College, University of Lynchburg and Central Virignia Community College, which are closed for winter break.