Liberty University reports 46 active COVID-19 cases as semester winds down

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 46 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, an increase from the 37 cases reported a week ago.
Thirty-eight students and eight employees currently are sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the university’s latest weekly update, which came on the last day of classes before Thanksgiving break. Last week, 25 students and 12 employees were sick.
University officials have instructed 347 students and employees to quarantine this week, an increase from the 299 individuals asked to quarantine last week.
Of the 347 people in quarantine, 127 are on-campus students, 164 are commuter students and 56 are employees. Last week, 113 on-campus students, 125 commuter students and 61 employees had been asked to quarantine.
Liberty plans to keep campus quarantine space open throughout the Thanksgiving and winter breaks. According to a university spokesperson, on-campus students currently in quarantine have the option of returning home if they choose.
The university is offering a remote option for the last week of fall instruction, a move aimed at limiting the number of students returning to campus after the holiday. Exams will be also administered remotely for LU's about 15,000 students. The semester officially concludes Dec. 18.
The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the university reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. In all, 846 students and 117 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. Liberty defines an active case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days.
The University of Lynchburg, which concluded its fall semester on Tuesday, last reported 12 active COVID-19 cases among its about 3,000 students and no active cases among its about 700 faculty and staff members.
According to the update provided Friday, six of the 12 students live in campus housing. A total of 42 students were in quarantine or isolation at the time of the update, including 18 on-campus students.
“Students who remain in quarantine at this time will be permitted to remain in University residential facilities, pending medical release, with support from student health, dining services, and student development,” University President Alison Morrison-Shetlar wrote in a message to students last week.
Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, which began winter break on Wednesday, concluded the semester with no active cases and no one in quarantine among its about 400 students and employees.
Central Virginia Community College, meanwhile, has reported two positive cases among its students and one positive case among its faculty in the past two weeks. The college, which will wrap up its semester next month, is holding many of its classes online but some students have attended in-person classes.
In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, the rate of new infections has generally trended upwards since the start of the fall. However, the number of new daily cases has been in flux in recent weeks.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 34.43 on Sept. 30, according to the Virginia Department of Health. As of Wednesday, that figure had climbed to 87.
Health officials have identified 65 outbreaks in the district since the start of the pandemic, five of which were reported in the past week. A little more than half of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Three outbreaks have been recorded at a college or university and six were identified at K-12 schools, two of which still are in progress. Health officials have publicly identified the two ongoing K-12 outbreaks as being at Temple Christian School in Amherst County and Beacon Academy in Campbell County.
