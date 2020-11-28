Lynchburg historical marker honors pioneering juvenile justice reformer

In addition to her work advocating for children, Baber was a passionate amateur historian. She spent years researching her own family history and helped compile multiple books of genealogy.

In 1968, she co-authored a history of the original section of Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery — a name she also helped coin, according to Delaney. The book included a master list of everyone buried in the old brick enclosure, a mammoth feat accomplished without the help of computers.

The marker, which now stands at 909 Court Street, was sponsored by Jane Baber White, Baber's daughter and a Lynchburg resident known locally for her own civic-minded work. White has helped research and sponsor many of the more than 60 historical markers which now dot the Hill City.

Saturday’s dedication ceremony was attended by more than a dozen members of Baber’s family, including her two children, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In their remarks honoring Baber, some of her descendants spoke of the lessons she instilled in them more than a quarter century ago.

“One trait that seems to historically run through parts of our family is a laser, singular focus on projects that matter,” K. Spencer White Jr., Baber’s grandson, said. “Lucy Baber was laser focused on whatever she was doing. And I will always be proud to look at this well deserved historical marker and read my grandmother's name.”

