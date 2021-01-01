Top 5 photos of 2020

From politics to human interest to feel-good stories and beyond, my short time in 2020 in Lynchburg has been one to remember.
I came on as a photojournalist for The News & Advance in July. In the middle of a pandemic and heated election cycle, I was thrown into a community I had never experienced before.
As a photojournalist, I feel immense responsibility to portray the community I live in as accurately as possible. The honor I feel when someone allows me into their home and their personal space to tell their story is unlike any other. It is not easy to have a stranger follow you around with a camera, photographing your almost every move. I am grateful to those who have allowed me this honor and I thank them.
As I look back on my time in Lynchburg in 2020, these are the top five photos and stories that come to mind.
'Nobody stopped': The four-day search for Azalia
While I was not in Virginia when Azalia Berrian, 14, went missing, I can remember how I felt when I was told of the story and asked to spend time with the family.
Although I only spent a short evening with Azalia and her family, I was welcomed into their home with open, loving arms. Azalia greeted me in the front yard of her home like she had known me forever. Experiencing this really helped me understand the family dynamic, which helped me photograph them at their home in Afton.
Knowing the amount of love that home is filled with, I can only begin to imagine the agony they felt when Azalia was missing.
I am thankful to this family for letting me into their home and life, which is why this photo of Azalia leading her mother Joanna through their backyard is my top photo of 2020.
Desmond T. Doss students return to school amid COVID-19 pandemic
Photographing children returning to school amid a global pandemic was not something I could have ever predicted would happen in my career, let alone this early on.
When August and September rolled around, one of the biggest questions coming from our community was "Are children going to return to school in person, and are schools even going to be open."
Well, for Desmond T. Doss Christian Academy, they were going back and I was allowed to come in and photograph their return.
Seeing children separated by plastic sheets, wearing masks and having their temperature taken at the door was almost dystopian in nature.
Being able to see this and document a part of history first-hand is why the first day back to school is one of my top photos from 2020.
The 2020 election cycle is one that will go down in infamy.
Being a politics buff — photographing an extremely heated election in the middle of a global pandemic was a dream for me.
During one of the longest days of my career as a photojournalist so far, I was filled with joy being able to visit a number of polling places to see members of our community come out and perform their civic duty.
At my first stop of the day, Cameron Howe and her jacket immediately stuck out to me. Through a massive line of people, I spotted Howe's jacket in an instant and knew I needed to photograph her political statement. This jacket was brought into the limelight by First Lady Melania Trump in 2018 when she wore it while boarding a plane at Joint Base Andrews on her way to visit a detention center holding children in McAllen, Texas.
Liberty offensive line answers halftime challenge in win over North Alabama
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, most, if not all sports, came to a halt.
I have always loved photographing sports. The energy of the fans, coaches, players and the games is unlike anything else.
Being able to photograph sports again was nerve-wracking but also exciting.
This photo is from the third Liberty football game I photographed in 2020 and was featured on the Associated Press Top 25 photos for that week, which makes it one of the most memorable.
Lynchburg resident and former Tuskegee Airman prepares to celebrate 100th birthday
When I photographed Tuskegee Airman Alfred Farrar at his home in Lynchburg on Dec. 9, I had no idea I would take what would likely be the last portrait of him ever taken.
Farrar was set to celebrate his 100th birthday on Dec. 26, but sadly died about a week shy of this milestone on Dec. 17.
While I photographed Farrar from the front porch of his house, keeping a safe distance from him as he stood in the doorway, I remember how strong he still was. He refused to sit for the portrait. With his walker right behind him, he insisted he stand, which spoke volumes about his character.
This story got national news attention as there are not many Tuskegee Airman left in the United States. This portrait reminds me to stop and be grateful for every person who allows me the privilege of taking their photograph in this community I call home.