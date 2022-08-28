Lynchburg This Week: Buyers should start to see fewer bidding wars, more options

There’s a lot of talk about the shifting real estate market and what will happen in the future. Will the market remain a challenge or an opportunity for buyers?

If you tried to buy a home during the past two years, you know the lack of available homes was a challenge. It created intense bidding wars, which drove up the price of homes as buyers competed to secure the winning offer.

There were many reasons for the lack of homes during the pandemic — one being the history of underbuilding of new construction homes since the market crash of 2008. The housing supply is well below what the market has seen over the past ten years. However, we have recently seen the number of homes on the market increase.

Because of the rise in interest rates, some buyers have had to put their plans for buying a home on hold. As a result, the moderating demand for homes is slowing the pace of home sales and that is one of the reasons the housing supply is finally able to grow. This will give buyers more options to choose from and it shouldn’t be as difficult to find your next home as it has been recently.

Also, having more options may lead to less intense bidding wars. According to data from the “Realtors Confidence Index” from the National Association of Realtors, the bidding wars already are easing from month-to-month. In April, there were an average of 5.5 offers per property, 4.2 offers in May and 3.4 offers in June.

If you as a buyer have struggled to win an offer on a home you wish to purchase or have trouble finding a home, the good news is you will have more options available and less competition when bidding for your home. Just remember — data shows multiple offers still are happening — they are just not as intense as they have been. This is why you need the assistance of a good real estate agent who can help you navigate the process.

If you still are looking to make a move, this is a great time to pick back up and look for your new home. Contact your trusted real estate agent and get started.