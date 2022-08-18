Lynchburg This Week: What’s going to happen with the real estate market?

The market is hot! Interest rates are rising. Low inventory. Are we in a housing bubble?

These are the buzz topics in the real estate community right now. Everyone loves talking about the real estate market, and there are lots of questions about what will happen this year with housing availability and affordability.

Experts from CoreLogic, National Association of Realtors, Freddie Mac, Fannie Mac and others are forecasting that home sales have been adjusted down this year because of higher mortgage rates softening demand. The expectations are home sales will be more in line with pre-pandemic years.

Home prices are expected to rise more moderately than last year, but aren’t expected to fall. Prices still are expected to climb by an average of 10.3% this year. Lawrence Yun, NAR Chief Economist and Senior V.P. of Research, states, “If consumer price inflation continues to rise, then mortgage rates will move higher. Rates will stabilize only when signs of peak inflation appear. If inflation is contained, then mortgage rates may even decline somewhat.”

During the past few months, our local real estate market has remained stable in spite of the rising interest rates. During the past two years, we have had a shortage of inventory and a surplus of buyers. The shortage of inventory has been great for homeowners because it drove up the value of their properties and they were able to receive offers that were considerably higher than asking price which in turn gave them a great return on their investment.

On the other hand, the surplus of buyers created a lot of disappointment for buyers who were not able to purchase a home because of multiple offer situations. With the slowing of the market, there will be a more level playing field — inventory already is increasing and, even though buyers are having to pay a higher interest rate, homeownership still is achievable and affordable.

It is important to remember the last two years were an anomaly. We probably will never again see mortgage interest rates as low as they were or see the value of homes rise as quickly as they did. To give perspective, here’s a look at our local real estate market for the past three years for residential homes (January-July of each year): 2020 — 2,052 homes sold in an average of 49 days at an average price of $221,095; 2021 — 2,282 homes sold in an average of 27 days at an average price of $244,064; and 2022 — 2,079 homes sold in an average of 19 days at an average price of $290,644.

Are you thinking of buying or selling but are afraid of what you are hearing on the news? Contact a local real estate expert who can walk you through the process and answer any questions you may have. Owing real estate still is one of the best investments you can make.