Lynchburg This Week: What to expect during a home inspection

A home inspection is an important part of a home purchase. Whether you are a seller or buyer, you want to know what to expect during a home inspection.

Here are eight important items that home inspectors are looking for:

Structural issues: The inspector will check out the foundation of your home to assure there are no cracks or other foundation issues. They will also make sure all your outside doors are hung straight and properly sealed.

Roof: Your roof will be inspected for missing shingles and signs of leakage. Your gutters and downspouts also will be inspected.

Paint/condition of exterior: Your exterior paint will be inspected for signs of chipping. If you have vinyl siding, brick or stone, it also will be checked for defects.

Kitchen: All the plumbing will be checked for leaks. Appliances also will be tested to be sure they are in working order.

Bathrooms: Again, all the plumbing will be checked to assure there are no leaks. The tubs, showers, toilets and sinks will be tested to be sure they are operating properly.

Bedrooms, etc.: Windows will be checked to assure there are no cracks and that they open and shut properly, as well as closet and interior doors. The electrical systems will be inspected and all electrical outlets will be tested.

HVAC: The HVAC systems will be inspected to be sure they are functioning properly.

Piping: All of the piping will be inspected as well. Inspectors are looking to ensure the piping is not polybutylene (Quest) plumbing. If the home has this type of plumbing, it may need to be replaced.

Of course, there are many other items a home inspector will inspect; however, it is helpful to know where the main issues may be.

Knowing what the main things an inspector looks for is helpful to both the seller and the buyer. The seller can have all of these items inspected prior to listing the home to assure there are no defects. It also is important for the buyer to know the inspector is looking for defects to the home, not cosmetic items.

In addition to the home inspection, a buyer may want to have additional inspections by other licensed professionals; such as an HVAC, pool, irrigation systems, septic, well, etc.

Your real estate agent can recommend great inspectors for you, and will even assist you with setting up the inspection appointments.