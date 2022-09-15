 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg This Week

Lynchburg This Week: What to expect during a home inspection

  • 0
Wanda Ott

Wanda Ott is the 2022 president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors and principal broker of NextHome TwoFourFive.

A home inspection is an important part of a home purchase. Whether you are a seller or buyer, you want to know what to expect during a home inspection.

Here are eight important items that home inspectors are looking for:

Structural issues: The inspector will check out the foundation of your home to assure there are no cracks or other foundation issues. They will also make sure all your outside doors are hung straight and properly sealed.

Roof: Your roof will be inspected for missing shingles and signs of leakage. Your gutters and downspouts also will be inspected.

Paint/condition of exterior: Your exterior paint will be inspected for signs of chipping. If you have vinyl siding, brick or stone, it also will be checked for defects.

People are also reading…

Kitchen: All the plumbing will be checked for leaks. Appliances also will be tested to be sure they are in working order.

Bathrooms: Again, all the plumbing will be checked to assure there are no leaks. The tubs, showers, toilets and sinks will be tested to be sure they are operating properly.

Bedrooms, etc.: Windows will be checked to assure there are no cracks and that they open and shut properly, as well as closet and interior doors. The electrical systems will be inspected and all electrical outlets will be tested.

HVAC: The HVAC systems will be inspected to be sure they are functioning properly.

Piping: All of the piping will be inspected as well. Inspectors are looking to ensure the piping is not polybutylene (Quest) plumbing. If the home has this type of plumbing, it may need to be replaced.

Of course, there are many other items a home inspector will inspect; however, it is helpful to know where the main issues may be.

Knowing what the main things an inspector looks for is helpful to both the seller and the buyer. The seller can have all of these items inspected prior to listing the home to assure there are no defects. It also is important for the buyer to know the inspector is looking for defects to the home, not cosmetic items.

In addition to the home inspection, a buyer may want to have additional inspections by other licensed professionals; such as an HVAC, pool, irrigation systems, septic, well, etc.

Your real estate agent can recommend great inspectors for you, and will even assist you with setting up the inspection appointments.

Wanda Ott is the 2022 president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors and principal broker of NextHome TwoFourFive.

Market update: Week of Aug. 30-Sept. 6

Residential homes in Lynchburg, and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell:

  • 67 new listings
  • 30 price reductions
  • 71 homes went under contract
  • 83 homes closed
  • Average days on market: 20

(Information taken from Lynchburg Multiple Listing Service)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert