Lynchburg This Week: What you should consider when purchasing a condo

Is condo living for you? Sometimes the thought of all the maintenance that comes with owning a home is overwhelming. Perhaps you should consider purchasing a condominium where someone else takes care of the maintenance for a monthly or annual fee.

If you are thinking about purchasing a condo, here a few things to consider:

Consider your short and long-term goals. Will this be your forever residence? Will you want to use this as an investment property later when you purchase a single-family residence? If so, you will need to ensure your condo association allows your unit to be rented. What is the parking situation for your condo, and does the condo association allow pets or have limitations regarding the number or size of your pets?

Determine how you will finance your condo. Most condominiums do not allow FHA or VA financing, so you want to be sure you qualify to purchase the condo with a conventional loan. Currently, Fannie and Freddie Mac are working on revisions to these rules so be sure to ask your real estate agent for guidance.

Be sure to have a property inspection. Generally, condo inspections are limited to the interior and don’t include common areas such as roofs, crawl spaces or parking garages. Be sure to ask your real estate agent for guidance in this area as this may not always be the case.

Generally, condominium associations purchase insurance that covers damage to shared areas of the building, plus liability insurance. Each condo owner is responsible for having insurance coverage for the interior of their individual unit. Buyers must purchase a separate condo policy, called HO-6 insurance. Coverage varies and sometimes includes fixtures, appliances and personal property.

Monthly HOA fees should be considered before you purchase a condo so that you can figure them into your monthly budget. Newer buildings typically have lower fees while older buildings have higher fees to build reserves to cover the costs of repairs and replacements to the aging building.

Carefully review a copy of your condo association’s bylaws and HOA documents. Confirm you can use the property as you desire, as well as check restrictions on pets, renting a room in your unit or the entire unit. Some condo associations may restrict short-term rentals as well. You also should be able to review at least one year of board minutes and financials. It is good to see recent assessments and long-term planning for your condo building.

Condos aren’t for everyone. Some homeowners do not like dealing with a Property Owner Association, lack of privacy and monthly fees. However, owning a condo can be a great opportunity to build equity, enjoy maintenance-free living and have access to amenities. Give your real estate agent a call for additional information regarding condo living.