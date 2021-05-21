Mackie
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg resident and public servant Leighton B. Dodd died peacefully Sunday night, his family said. He was 90 years old.
UPDATE: Virginia State Police have identified the man who died after a crash Monday on the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge.
Crews in Forest responded early Sunday to a wreck involving a car carrying eight occupants, six of whom were ejected from the vehicle, officials said, but little additional information has been released.
Amherst school board declines supervisors' invitation on equity lesson chat, seeks joint meeting instead
Amherst County Public School officials declined an invitation by the county’s board of supervisors to attend a May 18 supervisors meeting, at …
'It all worked out pretty well': UL men's lacrosse coach Steve Koudelka has spent 25 years getting best out of players
Steve Koudelka wants his men’s lacrosse players at the University of Lynchburg to be of the right mindset the moment they step onto campus as …
Strawberry season is in full swing, and although there aren’t as many pickers as last year — when people were cooped up looking for safe ways to have fun during the pandemic — growers still say they are happy with the turnout.
An Amherst County woman pleaded no contest to a charge of unlawful wounding and received a six-month jail sentence Wednesday in connection wit…
- Updated
ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
In the first criminal jury trial to take place in Nelson County in more than a year, a Shipman man was found guilty Wednesday on charges of se…
As larger COVID-19 vaccination centers in and around Lynchburg close due to lack of interest, those working and volunteering to administer shots are taking more of a piecemeal approach to immunization.