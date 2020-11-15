Masks save lives

For the first few months of the pandemic, we were encouraged to shut down all non-essential activities. School was at that time counted as non-essential.

Over the past months, bars and restaurants, retail and entertainment venues were re-opened, and COVID-19 spread. Our local numbers are certainly nowhere near that of large urban centers such as New York or Washington, D.C., however they are rising.

According to Virginia Department of Health data, our seven-day moving average declined in September from 190 cases per day down to 130. In the month of October, we went back up to 170 cases per day. While the risk of hospitalization and death is highest in people over age 65, thousands of cases have been reported in our children, especially our teenagers and college students.

Furthermore, each of the 27 Lynchburg citizens who have lost their life to COVID-19 since March should be mourned and honored by our pledge to prevent the spread of this tragic disease.

Our message to the community is to consider risk like an expense. When you need to spend more money on something like a car repair, you might cut back on other costs like going to the movies. Exposure to COVID should be budgeted; if it must be increased for essential activities like school, it should be minimized in other areas.