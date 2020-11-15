Masks save lives

By The Live Healthy Lynchburg Board
If most citizens in Lynchburg wore a mask, we could prevent about 2,500 cases of COVID-19 and save 74 lives of our friends, family and neighbors by March.
We are writing to you as members of Live Healthy Lynchburg, your community health coalition. Our mission is to achieve positive health outcomes for the Lynchburg region through community partnerships that develop policies, systems, and environmental strategies. We have been identified in the Lynchburg Plan, ratified early this year, as an advisory board regarding health information for Lynchburg City Council.
Seven months after the beginning of a global pandemic, Lynchburg City School students have returned in person for a hybrid schedule.
It is understandable that some citizens might see this as a broader invitation to relax precautions against the Coronavirus-19. If the schools are reopening, then perhaps other activities can resume as well. However, the opposite is true.
We as a community have an opportunity to help ensure the success of our schools and to protect all our students and their families. Data shows children are at lower risk of diagnosis, hospitalization and death from COVID, as well as lower risk for spreading the germ. Meanwhile, many children have suffered from the disruption of their education and socialization. Children with special educational needs have struggled with the online school option. Attending school for many children is worth the small risk of disease, especially with precautions like masks and small groups. We all have an opportunity to support and protect these children.
For the first few months of the pandemic, we were encouraged to shut down all non-essential activities. School was at that time counted as non-essential.
Over the past months, bars and restaurants, retail and entertainment venues were re-opened, and COVID-19 spread. Our local numbers are certainly nowhere near that of large urban centers such as New York or Washington, D.C., however they are rising.
According to Virginia Department of Health data, our seven-day moving average declined in September from 190 cases per day down to 130. In the month of October, we went back up to 170 cases per day. While the risk of hospitalization and death is highest in people over age 65, thousands of cases have been reported in our children, especially our teenagers and college students.
Furthermore, each of the 27 Lynchburg citizens who have lost their life to COVID-19 since March should be mourned and honored by our pledge to prevent the spread of this tragic disease.
Our message to the community is to consider risk like an expense. When you need to spend more money on something like a car repair, you might cut back on other costs like going to the movies. Exposure to COVID should be budgeted; if it must be increased for essential activities like school, it should be minimized in other areas.
Our children need our help. While quarantine fatigue is understandable, now is the worst time to let down our guard. With colder temperatures comes higher risk of infection from a variety of germs. We can all agree education is essential for children and for the future of our economy, furthermore, having children in school is also essential for parents who need to work full time. The health and safety of the adult staff of our schools is paramount to our success with the in-person option.
In this light, we, Live Healthy Lynchburg, want to thank all citizens in our community for wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands. Our collective health will depend on following these guidelines, as well as limiting playdates, sleepovers and other activities outside of school or work.
As the months grow colder, our ability to persevere will be of great benefit to all — the students and staff who attend school, their parents who go to work, our economy which can stay open, and our older citizens who can stay healthy. We ask for everyone to beware of inaccurate information and heed trusted sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health.
Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands. Stay home if you are sick.
