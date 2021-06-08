McAuliffe wins Democratic bid for governor

A retired state trooper, he said watching House and Senate Democrats “destroy law enforcement” with regulations the past few years has been the worst experience of his life. “Every day they were attacking law enforcement,” Campbell said.

He said it’s paramount to preserve qualified immunity, a legal defense for law enforcement, adding if it’s done away with officers will leave the profession in droves and “you can’t blame them.” Campbell said he’s for increasing pay for police officers, describing what many of them make as “ridiculous,” and also lamented what he described as a left-leaning agenda being forced on students in public schools.

“We have to take Virginia back, that’s the bottom line,” Campbell said. “This radical agenda they’re pushing is going to destroy the country and the state if we don’t get it turned around.”

Campbell is set to face Amherst resident Sam Soghor, who is running as the Democratic candidate. Soghor said ensuring students have reliable internet access and helping farmers and entrepreneurs take full advantage of legalized marijuana, a new state measure soon taking effect, are among his priorities. Soghor said he wants to represent the needs and concerns of all the people of the 24th so they get the best representation in Richmond.

“If we're going to bring the 24th boldly into the future we must do it together. We're all in this together and I want to find our common ground and represent our shared values of kindness and determination,” Soghor said. “Our way forward is through those values and I look forward to listening and leading with compassion and strength.”

Staff writer Justin Faulconer contributed to this report.