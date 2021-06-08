McAuliffe wins Democratic bid for governor

RICHMOND — Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday won a chance to seek a return to the Executive Mansion, easily topping four rivals in the Democratic primary. He will represent the party this fall in a closely watched contest that will test Democrats’ political hold over the state in the post-Trump era.
McAuliffe, 64, easily prevailed in a Democratic primary where his fundraising, name recognition and connections to powerful Virginians made him the favorite from the outset.
In the race to succeed Gov. Ralph Northam, McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive who plans to wield his large personal wealth to become the first Republican elected statewide since 2009.
The race will be watched as a bellwether for congressional elections next year, testing engagement among Democrats and Republicans now that former President Donald Trump is out of office and as the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
McAuliffe trounced a field of Democrats that featured two Black women in a state that has only elected men to its highest office: Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, of Prince William County, and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, of Richmond.
Carroll Foy, who helped Democrats work toward a majority in the House by flipping a Northern Virginia seat in 2017, pitched herself as a progressive voice for the state's working class. McClellan, a legislator since 2006, pleaded with voters to elect someone with leadership experience and the perspective of a Black woman and a mother. Also in the race were Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the second Black man elected statewide in Virginia, and Del. Lee Carter, of Manassas, a Democratic socialist.
In the only state that does not let governors serve consecutive terms, McAuliffe, who was governor from 2014 to 2018, would be the first to serve two terms since Mills Godwin, who served as a Democrat from 1966 to 1970 and as a Republican from 1974 to 1978.
Turnout in Tuesday’s Democratic primary appeared lower than in recent statewide primaries — even with expanded early voting in the state and pandemic restrictions lifted. About 543,000 voted in the 2017 Democratic primary.
McAuliffe turned his sights on the governorship in the spring of 2019 after exploring a run for president. He was highly visible campaigning to help Democrats win majorities in the legislature while the state's top elected Democrats, including Northam and Fairfax, were mired in scandals.
Years earlier, the New York native had entered Virginia’s political scene as the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee and a long-time Democratic fundraiser with connections to powerful people, including the Clintons. He now lives in McLean.
***
In the race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William, captured the six-way fight, topping Del. Sam Rasoul, of Roanoke, in a tight contest.
Ayala will face Republican Winsome Sears in the fall, guaranteeing in November, Virginia will elect a woman to statewide office for only the second time and for the first time since 1989 when Mary Sue Terry won her second term as attorney general.
Ayala, who was endorsed by Northam and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, topped a field that also included Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan; Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria; Sean Perryman, former head of the Fairfax County NAACP; and Xavier Warren, an NFL player agent who owns a small federal grants business, Congressional Partners.
During the campaign Ayala talked about her background as an Afro-Latina single mother who relied on Medicaid for health care for her family. Ayala’s mother was Lebanese and Irish, and her father was an immigrant from El Salvador with African roots.
Ayala was first elected to the House of Delegates in the anti-Trump blue wave of 2017 and reelected in 2019, both times defeating Rich Anderson, now chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia.
Late in the campaign, financial disclosures showed Ayala had accepted $100,000 from Dominion Energy after previously saying she would never accept its donations.
***
In the race for the Democratic nomination for Virginia’s attorney general, incumbent Mark Herring cruised past challenger Jay Jones on Tuesday to become the party’s fall nominee in his bid for a third term.
Jones, a delegate from Norfolk, attacked Herring throughout the primary as being weak on police reform, repeatedly challenging the incumbent to use the power of his office to investigate allegations of misconduct against police in recent shootings and incidents.
Among them was the fatal shooting of Donovon W. Lynch, 25, in Virginia Beach in March by Virginia Beach police during a night of violence at the Oceanfront. Toward the end of the campaign, Jones attacked Herring for using the Democratic Attorneys General Association for a large portion of his campaign funding, saying the move disguised some of Herring’s donors.
And Jones criticized Herring’s response to revelations in 2019 that Herring had worn blackface at a college party, saying the attorney general showed no compassion when apologizing to Black lawmakers.
The race illustrated one of the splits among Virginia Democrats.
Jones earned endorsements in the race from Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, while Herring had the support of Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth.
Herring focused on defending his record and acknowledging violence by police.
Herring now hopes to become the first Virginia attorney general elected to three full terms since Abram Penn Staples (1934-47). Herring faces GOP nominee Jason Miyares, a delegate from Virginia Beach, in the fall.
Herring began his political career serving a four-year term on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and then won a special election for state Senate in January 2006. He replaced William C. Mims, who left the Senate seat to become chief deputy attorney general and now is a state Supreme Court justice.
Herring was a state senator until his election as attorney general in 2013 in a close race over Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham. Four years ago Herring beat GOP nominee John Adams.
He initially planned to seek the Democratic nomination for governor before deciding to again run for attorney general.
***
Two Republican primaries of local interest — Virginia House of Representatives Districts 22 and 24 — went to the incumbents.
The Republican nomination for the Virginia House of Representatives District 22, Incumbent Delegate Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, won over political newcomer Isaiah Knight. The district covers Lynchburg and the counties of Bedford, Campbell and Franklin.
Byron won the nomination with 79% of the votes. Byron, who co-owns B&B Presentations, has held the seat since 1998.
In a statement published on Facebook, Byron wrote, “I am humbled and honored to have been chosen as the Republican nominee for another term representing the people of Bedford, Campbell, Franklin, and Lynchburg.
“With their votes, Republicans in the 22nd District reaffirmed my service and my consistent conservative record of representing them in Richmond by an overwhelming margin. For that, I am deeply grateful.”
Byron thanked her fellow Republican nominees for their support in her campaign, as well as the elected officials who provided their endorsements.
“Now I look forward to focusing on the fall campaign,” she wrote, where she will face Democrat Greg Eaton.
In House District 24, Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, comfortably took the nomination with 2,089 votes, or 87.4%, over challenger Mark Reed, who had 299 votes, or 12.5%.
Campbell, who is seeking his second term, had 91.6% of the vote in Amherst County and had 71% or higher in carrying Augusta, Bath and Rockbridge counties and the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista. In a phone interview, he said he is excited to have the GOP’s backing in returning to Richmond and help in the fight to turn the state legislature back over to Republican leadership.
“My campaign was based on my record and that’s where it stayed,” Campbell said, describing his stances as highly conservative, adding he is among the strongest supporters of First and Second Amendment rights.
He was one of three Republican lawmakers removed from committees in January in response to a letter they sent to former Vice President Mike Pence asking him to not accept Virginia’s electoral vote in the 2020 presidential election. Campbell said in a phone interview Tuesday, Democrats violated the Constitution with election laws in place and he “just didn’t roll over” in addressing Filler-Corn’s decision to remove him from the Courts of Justice committee.
A retired state trooper, he said watching House and Senate Democrats “destroy law enforcement” with regulations the past few years has been the worst experience of his life. “Every day they were attacking law enforcement,” Campbell said.
He said it’s paramount to preserve qualified immunity, a legal defense for law enforcement, adding if it’s done away with officers will leave the profession in droves and “you can’t blame them.” Campbell said he’s for increasing pay for police officers, describing what many of them make as “ridiculous,” and also lamented what he described as a left-leaning agenda being forced on students in public schools.
“We have to take Virginia back, that’s the bottom line,” Campbell said. “This radical agenda they’re pushing is going to destroy the country and the state if we don’t get it turned around.”
Campbell is set to face Amherst resident Sam Soghor, who is running as the Democratic candidate. Soghor said ensuring students have reliable internet access and helping farmers and entrepreneurs take full advantage of legalized marijuana, a new state measure soon taking effect, are among his priorities. Soghor said he wants to represent the needs and concerns of all the people of the 24th so they get the best representation in Richmond.
“If we're going to bring the 24th boldly into the future we must do it together. We're all in this together and I want to find our common ground and represent our shared values of kindness and determination,” Soghor said. “Our way forward is through those values and I look forward to listening and leading with compassion and strength.”
Staff writer Justin Faulconer contributed to this report.