Mist (Weather Litter): At the shelter

You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.The five kits in this litter and their mom... View on PetFinder
Missing man’s body found at riverbank
Organizers of the 37th Annual James River Batteau Festival are preparing for hundreds of people to come to downtown Lynchburg to celebrate the…
It's the first state baseball title in Appomattox history.
SALEM — Thirteen girls in gray and blue stood on either side of her on the third-base line at Moyer Sports Complex on Saturday. As she heard f…
RUSTBURG — A judge denied bond Wednesday for a Lynchburg woman accused of four counts of sex crimes involving a minor in Campbell County.
With tuition increases prevalent over the past 20 years for both private and public colleges, Randolph College, Sweet Briar and the University…
The $1 billion investment in a 1.7 million-square-foot factory is projected to create 1,760 jobs.
Appomattox's football team is headed to Xfinity and beyond.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
The Bedford County School Board reached a deadlock during Thursday’s meeting in a vote on a proposed resolution expressing support of the school division’s teachers and staff after voting unanimously to approve an additional resolution expressing support of “parental rights.”
