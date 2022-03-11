Tags
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
RUSTBURG — In what both a prosecutor and a judge described as the worst first-degree murder case they’ve seen, a Lynchburg man who shot his gi…
For her 16th birthday in 1973, Donna Henderson received a brand new yellow Ford Mustang convertible from her father. History repeated itself on her 65th birthday on Feb. 28 when her old brother, Steve Martin, presented her with the fully restored vehicle at his Amherst body shop.
Though the barn at Bedford-based Cedar Oaks Farm has been open since last year for indoor weddings and some events for local churches and orga…
A Halifax man charged with first-degree murder and nine other crimes in connection with a Lynchburg homicide will be evaluated for his sanity …
As he approaches one year being in business, Rhontae Harris, owner of Sneak Diss in Lynchburg, talks about his entrepreneurial journey and the ups and downs of the sneaker market.
After a standoff with police, a Lynchburg man was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting Sunday of another city man, police said.
"The 1100 and 1200-blocks of 15th Street are currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and a large police presence is expected for several hours. Residents are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area," police said.
UPDATE: A new cafeteria-style Southern comfort food eatery is opening Monday in the Plaza shopping center.
