Negotiations break down at Virginia Redistricting Commission

“We tried to recognize that Virginia is growing ... and growing primarily in communities of color, and to ensure that their voice was counted and valued in a state that hasn’t always done that,” Harris said. “But I think partisanship sort of seeped into the spirit of this commission.”

State Sen. Bill Stanley, a Republican, disagreed. He said the commission was obligated to find a way forward instead of “throwing in the towel.”

“I don’t think that’s what we were thinking when we passed the [redistricting commission] legislation, when the voters voted on it and when it became a part of the [state] Constitution,” he said.

OneVirginia2021, a redistricting reform advocacy group, said in a tweet on Friday the breakdown was “not what voters wanted, nor is it what we wanted either."

“For now, we are monitoring the fluid situation," the group said.

Making the commission’s work even tougher is the need for a supermajority to approve any map. Approving either a House or a Senate map requires not only the support of 12 of the 16 commissioners, but also approval by six of the eight legislative commissioners and six of the eight citizen commissioners.