Nugget is a domesticated orange tabby and white, male, and three months old. Nugget and his sister, Niblet, are the kittens of Little Bit. Nugget is a brave kitten who can run full speed, stop and spin on a dime and head back the other way. Nugget would like a home where he can race around and play all day. We also have other kittens available … it is kitten season!
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.