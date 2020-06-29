20200702_nct_lifestyles_nugget_p1

Nugget

Nugget is a domesticated orange tabby and white, male, and three months old. Nugget and his sister, Niblet, are the kittens of Little Bit. Nugget is a brave kitten who can run full speed, stop and spin on a dime and head back the other way. Nugget would like a home where he can race around and play all day. We also have other kittens available … it is kitten season!

