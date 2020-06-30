Stanley is a very friendly beagle who appears is about 5 years old and weighs 28 pounds. When he was vetted and neutered, he tested positive for heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia, and Anaplasmosis, but his medical needs are being tended to. Because Stanley has heartworm, his treatment and exercise restriction lasts for 145 days, and during that time he must be crated, and leash-walked only. He can be adopted during that time if his new owner agrees to follow protocol and bring him to Lovingston vet for his four vet appointments (Almost Home will pay for them).
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
