Faith leaders in Nelson County and the surrounding area came together to share words of healing and prayer Sunday outside the Nelson County Courthouse in Lovingston.
Dozens had gathered at the courthouse in the wake of nationwide protests — some escalating into riots — sparked by the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in late May to join in the call to prayer. Different pastors prayed over the need for racial equality and justice and the role the faith community can play in bringing that change.
In Virginia and as close as Lynchburg, Black Lives Matter groups have pushed for police reform and have made calls for racial equality and an end to systemic racism that goes beyond just police brutality. Groups have called for Confederate statues to come down and in Richmond, city council has pledged to take down four Confederate statues on Monument Avenue.
Emily Lucas, one of the event organizers, said that through her position as youth director at Calvary Baptist Church and her faith, she felt a need to act and she choose prayer as a means to bring people together.
“Turning to God, prayer can be the most powerful thing because that can affect so many things. If we can change people’s hearts, then everything else changes too,” Lucas said.
Audience members, many wearing masks to the gathering, set up chairs under trees to shield them from the heat. Music played and community members chatted while awaiting the call to prayer to begin, some reconnecting after not having seen each other for quite some time.
When it came time for the roughly dozen faith leaders to speak, they each took turns at the podium that sat at the foot of the American and Nelson County flags in front of the courthouse steps.
While each speaker had something different to say about the current racial tensions, each shared a similar message: people must come together not only as a community, but as children of God who are more than just the color of their skin.
Before leading the audience in prayer, Steve Layne, pastor at Rose Union Baptist Church in Piney River, said, as image bearers of Christ, people must come together as a community.
“God created color not so we would all have things to pick on each other about, he did it because it is a tapestry a beautiful, beautiful tapestry that he is putting together. He highlights our differences to enrich our experience; our job as Christians is to come alongside brothers and sisters when they are hurting,” Layne said.
In his remarks, the Rev. James Rose, of Montreal Baptist Church in Shipman, urged faith leaders and the community to come together before a tragedy occurs, rather than afterward. He also said what is happening in the world today was weighing on him.
“I’m very emotional today. As I look back, I was in the march in Washington in 1963, and now here we are 57 years later, we’re still having problems. … We have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go, and we only came this far depending and leaning on the Lord,” Rose said.
Lucas said when she first came up with the idea, she wanted to be able to address concerns she was hearing among her youth and she wanted to set an example for them by bringing the adults together.
While Calvary Baptist is a primarily a white church, Lucas said the youth program often gets children from other churches and she estimated about 45% of children in the program are African American.
She felt a call to act, but had no idea how to facilitate it, which is why she turned to East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford and Nelson County-based nonprofit Unity in Community to help bring the idea together.
Willie Clark, of Afton, was one of the dozens of people in attendance Sunday. He said between the continued unrest and the ongoing pandemic, there is a lot that people need to heal from and that faith would be the only thing to get society there.
“I’m hoping from this we can bring people together and make a change because we can’t get through this by ourselves this is something we have to go through as a team and love has got to be in the mix in order for things to get better,” Clark said.
During his remarks, the Rev. Rodney Sandidge, of Saint John Baptist Church, offered a prayer to essential workers and those on the front lines fighting COVID-19, to those who are in quarantine and cannot be with family in addition to echoing other faith leaders’ sentiments of brother and sisterhood.
Lucas said she had two goals for Sunday’s prayer, the first being to get people active in prayer and to ask God for change rather than just sit idle waiting for change and bringing together a united community.
While she didn’t feel like she had totally accomplished those goals, she said it was a step in the right direction.
“I think that was a good step today. I don’t think it completely accomplished everything, but it’s going to be an ongoing thing,” Lucas said.
Lucas said she hopes more events that bring the community together will happen in the future, whether they be centered around prayer or not.
Like Lucas, Rutherford also hoped more could be done in the future to bring the community together. In his opening remarks, Rutherford said the world today is polarized and barriers need to come down in the name of unity.
“Hopefully this isn’t just a one time event, but something that happens in the future, this is at least a conversation starter,” Rutherford said.
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
